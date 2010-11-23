Oscar voters spending Thanksgiving with ‘127 Hours,’ ‘I Am Love’ and ‘Phillip Morris’

Thanksgiving isn’t just a time for friends, family and quieter Southern California highways. For Academy and SAG nominating committee members, it’s the first extended period to really start digging through the always daunting screener pile.

Any consultant and serious Oscar aficionado will tell you there is arguably nothing more important than timing the delivery of your screener. Many nominations have been won or lost by getting copies of contending movies in front of voters when they actually have time to watch them (or not).

One Academy household shared their bounty with Awards Campaign and what made it and what didn’t is pretty intriguing. This year, a number of major titles still in theaters found their way to voters (“Social Network,” “127 Hours,” “Made in Dagenham”) and two titles were even sent before the films hit theatrical release (“Somewhere,” “Biutiful”). Only Focus Features made the cinefiles happy by sending Blu-ray copies of “Kids Are All Right” and “Somewhere” (the rest were regular DVDs, such troubles). Roadside proved it believes in “Biutiful,” “Winter’s Bone” and, no joke, “I Love You Phillip Morris” (which only features the best performance in Jim Carrey’s career). And, Magnolia made sure the superb “I Am Love” made it by the holiday so voters can consider star Tilda Swinton’s stunning performance.

Here’s a complete list of distributed screeners to date.

“127 Hours”

“Biutiful”

“Casino Jack”

“City Island”

“Despicable Me”

“Get Low”

“How To Train Your Dragon”

“I Am Love”

“I Love You Phillip Morris”

“I’m Still Here”

“Inside Job”

“The Kids Are All Right”

“Let Me In”

“Made in Dagenham”

“Please Give”

“The Social Network”

“Solitary Man”

“Somewhere”

“Stone”

“Touching Home”

“Winter’s Bone”

“You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger”

Who do you think will benefit most from making the Thanksgiving viewing party? Share your thoughts below.

