Oscar Watch: Academy Awards aren’t moving earlier..in 2012 at least

Ever since word got out that the Governor’s board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was considering moving the date of the Oscars to earlier in the year debate has raged over the pros and cons of such a move. Well, put that debate off, for at least a year. After last night’s board meeting, AMPAS has decided not to make a radical change for the 2012 Academy Awards. The Academy’s official statement is as follows:

“The Academy”s Board of Governors has determined that the date of the 84th Academy Awards in 2012 will not be significantly earlier than the now-traditional last Sunday in February. A different date still remains a possibility in subsequent years, and the Academy”s staff and Board will continue to evaluate the advantages and challenges associated with such a change.”

Because the Academy is sticking to the current date, it could put the world’s most popular awards show in direct conflict with possible changes in the NFL schedule. If the NFL moves to an 18-game schedule as expected there are some scenarios that find the Super Bowl on the same weekend and Sunday the Oscars have been held for over the past decade. So, this isn’t over. Not yet anyway.

In other news…

– Bruce Davis, the Academy’s longtime Executive Director, let the AMPAS board know last night that he’s formally retiring at the end of 2011. Executive Director since 1989, Davis has been with the Academy for 30 years and has seen the organization through numerous organization presidents and the drama of stating the most prestigious awards show of the year. He’ll be tough to replace.

– Steven Spielberg is back in the Oscar race. The director’s next picture, “War Horse,” is officially in the awards season game. Set during WW I, the picture follows a young soldier who enlists to save his horse who was enlisted in the calvary. DreamWorks CEO Stacy Snider announced the picture would move from its previously announced August 11, 2011 release date to Dec. 28, a prime holiday and end of the year Oscar bait date. The studio also announced Shawn Levy’s “Real Steel” will move to Oct. 7 and “Fright Night” will try to scare up some business on Aug. 18. For some photos from the set, click here.