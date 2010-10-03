Oscar Watch: Controversy returns to Foreign Language Film race

It wouldn’t be awards season without some controversy in the Foreign Language Film race and this year is no different. A favorite of this pundit, Luca Guadagnino’s “I Am Love” would have seemed to be an easy choice for Italy’s official submission. The picture received rave reviews in the U.S. and abroad and grossed almost $4.9 million domestically — more than any territory. The picture is also generating Oscar buzz for star and producer Tilda Swinton in the best actress category and could make noise in best cinematography, costumes and art direction. The problem is, the movie wasn’t well received in the most important country when it comes to this category, Italy.
It turns out Italians and residents of Milan didn’t take kindly to the film’s depiction of a rich family’s struggle with a changing world and the power of love to rip such seemingly happy people asunder. Instead, the country submitted “La Prima Cosa Bella (The First Beautiful Thing),” a local hit that few cinefiles outside of Europe even have on their radar. Magnolia Pictures tried to lobby the Italians to go for “Love,” but their disdain for the picture was too much to overcome. Still, there is hope for Swinton in the actress race and the tech categories. Plus, the HFPA can still nominate it for Best Foreign Language Film on their own. In this pundit’s opinion, any additional awards exposure that can help more people see this modern masterpiece is a win no matter how frustrated those on team “Love” may be at the moment.
Some of the intriguing contenders in this year that are confirmed include Canada’s “Incendies,” Mexico’s “Biutiful,” France’s “Of Gods and Men,” Greece’s “Dogtooth,” and Thailand’s “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.”
In other news…
– The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had their official “Social Network” screening for members on Saturday night and – surprise – two different reports have it going splendidly. The Hollywood Reporter was impressed that the picture played to the mostly older crowd and Pete Hammond found that the reaction was similar to “The Town” and…um…”Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.” That means applause, but not “beloved.” Still, barring some act of god (ie, scandal) it’s in the 10.
– The 20th Anniversary Gotham Independent Film Awards are a little less than two months away and the org has announced that Robert Duvall, Hilary Swank, Darren Aronofsky and Focus Features head James Schamus will receive career tributes during the show. The talent on hand are campaigning for “Get Low,” “Conviction” and “Black Swan.” The rest of the night will be the competitive Best Feature, Best Documentary, Breakthrough Director, Breakthrough Actor, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Film Not Playing at a Theater Near You and the new Festival Genius Audience Awards. The party starts Mon. Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
“La Prima Cosa Bella (The First Beautiful Thing),” is so much better than “I am love”
I’am italian and the thing that we “didn’t take kindly to the film’s depiction of a rich family’s struggle with a changing world and the power of love to rip such seemingly happy people asunder” it’s crap!!!
there are movies on movies on this theme and some of those are real masterpieces, in fact the problem of this movie is that is old, superficial, didactic.
the point of foreign movie is to take a piece of cinema-culture from your country to hollywood, so that movie is not “us”.
rispondo a questo nicola che non ha capito una mazza del film Io sono l’amore osanato il tutto il mondo si vede che sei rimasto provinciale .
seriamente?
questo ti sembra un modo serio di rispondere?
sei rimasto provinciale?
a me non interessa niente se il mondo intero ha osannato questo film (cosa ovviamente non vera, in quanto il film ha spaccato la critica sia in italia che all’estero)
il film Ã¨ stilisticamente apprezzabile (Yorick Le Saux Ã¨ praticamente un estensione del corpo di Ozon, e il montaggio spezzettato Ã¨ molto efficace) ma Ã¨ la materia narrativa che pecca, i personaggi e la situazione sono irreali, parlano e si muovono come personaggi di un tempo che non Ã¨ mai esistito nenche nei romanzaetti borghesi, i rapporti tra i personaggi sono farraginosi al limite del meccanico, insomma un buon film ma niente di che.
e non voglio dire che “la prima cosa bella” sia un capolavoro ma Ã¨ un film “vero” “fresco” “vivo” e nonostante tutto, pienamente riuscito.
in realtÃ nenache la meritavi una risposta ma avevo voglia di scrivere.
2 “this pundit”‘s!
@alia boutaher:
seriamente?
questo ti sembra un modo serio di rispondere?
sei rimasto provinciale?
a me non interessa niente se il mondo intero ha osannato questo film (cosa ovviamente non vera, in quanto il film ha spaccato la critica sia in italia che all’estero)
il film Ã¨ stilisticamente apprezzabile (Yorick Le Saux Ã¨ praticamente un estensione del corpo di Ozon, e il montaggio spezzettato Ã¨ molto efficace) ma Ã¨ la materia narrativa che pecca, i personaggi e la situazione sono irreali, parlano e si muovono come personaggi di un tempo che non Ã¨ mai esistito nenche nei romanzaetti borghesi, i rapporti tra i personaggi sono farraginosi al limite del meccanico, insomma un buon film ma niente di che.
e non voglio dire che “la prima cosa bella” sia un capolavoro ma Ã¨ un film “vero” “fresco” “vivo” e nonostante tutto, pienamente riuscito.
in realtÃ nenache la meritavi una risposta ma avevo voglia di scrivere.
[www.rottentomatoes.com]
studia prima di parlare, nicola che ti meriti virzÃ¬
@ marco: sei lo stesso di prima o sei un’altro genio della stessa specie (ovvero gente che non ha idea di cosa significhi discutere educatamente)
in quel link che mi ha mandato non c’Ã¨ assolutamente niente da studiare Ã¨ solo un sito come un altro in cui gran parte dei naviganti ha scelto fresh anziche rotten
ti diro di piu, io metterei fresh perche come ti ho detto nella mia risposta lo trovo un buon film semplicemente non un gran film.
e come dicevo nenache quello di virzi Ã¨ un capolavoro, ma le polemiche per la scelta di uno anziche l’altro sono ridicole.
solo che io al contrario di te argomento…