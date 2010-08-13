Oscar Watch: Danny Boyle’s ‘127 Hours’ makes London Searchlight friendly

The openings and galas for the major fall film festivals have been coming fast and furious over the past two weeks and the London Film Festival just landed a major coup over their more prestigious rivals.  Already hosting the European premiere of Fox Searchlight’s “Never Let Me Go” for opening night, the LIFF revealed it will close with the world premiere of another Searchlight title, Danny Boyle’s “127 Hours.”

Based on the true story of the tragic accident American Aron Ralston’s suffered while mountain climbing on his own in a Utah canyon.  After a boulder crashed on his arm, he was forced to make a dramatic decision to save his life.  James Franco plays Ralston.

Searchlight and Boyle are no stranger to the London Film Festival.  The studio had Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” open last year’s edition and Boyle’s Oscar-winning “Slumdog Millionaire” screened in 2008.  The mini major has a busy fall with “Black Swan” opening the Venice Film Festival and “Never Let Me Go” debuting at Toronto. 

For all our readers on the other side of the pond looking for a collection of world class films, the 54th London Film Festival runs between Oct. 13-28.  G

In other news, Warner Bros. released the final domestic poster or Ben Affleck’s “The Town” which is embedded in this post for your viewing pleasure.  Also screening at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, the thriller is based on Chuck Hogan’s novel “Prince of Thieves” and stars Affleck, Jon Hamm, Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively (in her most unconventional role yet), Jeremy Renner and Chris Cooper.  The key art surprisingly minimizes its stars for a striking image of “nuns” in the middle of an armed robbery.  Are you a fan?

