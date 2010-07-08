Oscar Watch: David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network’ to open 2010 New York Film Festival

If the poster and teaser trailer weren’t enough, any debate over whether Sony Pictures is positioning David Fincher’s “The Social Network ” as a potential Oscar contender was silenced today as the film was selected to open the 48th Annual New York Film Festival.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, “Network” chronicles the rise of online powerhouse Facebook and the legal battle that ensued to control the company that went somewhat under the public radar. The film was written by Aaron Sorkin and produced by awards season regular Scott Rudin and Michael De Luca among others. Kevin Spacey is also on board as an executive producer on the project, but does not appear in the film.

The premiere will take place at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Friday, Sept. 24 and traditionally means the picture will not be screened at the preceding Telluride, Venice or Toronto Film Festivals earlier in the month. “The Social Network” opens nationwide on Oct. 1.

In a statement released today, Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Selection Committee Chair and Program Chair Pena said, “It’s exceptionally rare to discover a film that so powerfully captures the spirit of its time; The Social Network is such a film. David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin are a director/writer team, like Lumet and Chayefsky before them, that make this movie not only of the moment, but reflective of larger cultural issues as well, and confirm their position at forefront of contemporary cinema.”

The film’s materials continue to position “Network” as a serious drama – a battle for the control of internet riches and multimedia power. This is strange considering the early buzz from those who have seen the film – and there are few – is about how funny it is. Intriguing strategy to say the least, no doubt driven by Rudin’s attentive Oscar-watching eye.

Sony Pictures also released another teaser trailer for the film in conjunction with the announcement. You can watch it embedded below

