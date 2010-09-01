Oscar Watch: ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ is first out of the gate for Best Picture

It’s only the first of September, but coinciding with the beginning of the Venice Film Festival, one Hollywood studio has already taken the first shot in what will no doubt be a long and grueling awards season war. Happily, it’s one contender this pundit is not-so secretly gunning for.
It’s not a stretch to say that “How To Train Your Dragon” is hands down the best film DreamWorks Animation has ever released. That’s not only evident by the critical reviews, but the film’s amazing word of mouth performance after a not-so spectacular opening. Unfortunately, while “Dragon” was a huge success, this little film called “Toy Story 3” hit the scene a few months later and has stolen a lot of the heartwarming tale’s thunder. While it’s easy to see why “TS3” appeals to many, the increasingly predictable Pixar formula is at least losing its luster with this writer. “Dragon,” on the other hand, was the more original and visually inventive of the two 3-D films. Unfortunately, Hiccup and Toothless are underdogs once again. Woody and Buzz Lightyear found $1 billion worldwide and are gunning for not only a best animated picture win, but an overall best picture nod. Thankfully, DreamWorks isn’t standing pat.
Today, the studio sent out a mailer inviting industry professionals to see “Dragon” in 3-D again in screenings in key markets (we’re keeping that private for all you gate crashers). The invite features beautiful art by Pierre-Oliver Vincent and reminds potential voters about this “thrilling,” “magical” and “heartwarming” adventure.” Oh, and while listing all the possible nominees in different categories, the studio has no qualms about trying to fill one of the ten best picture slots themselves. Who can argue with that?
Next up? Who throws down the bucks for the first screener. We’re guessing “Winter’s Bone,” “I Am Love” or “The Kids Are All Right.” Place your bets…
thanks for the analysis armond white… but the only “increasingly predictable” thing about pixar films is you know it’s going to be great no matter what…
I agree that “Dragon” was a great film and deserves some recognition, but it’s only as fresh as an imitation of Pixar’s films can be. Indeed, the main reason “Dragon” has been regarded as superior to Dreamworks Animation’s other efforts is because “Dragon” is more like a Pixar film than its Dreamworks predecessors.
In what way is “Dragon” an “imitation” of Pixar? Last I checked, Pixar doesn’t have an eternal monopoly on quality storytelling.
Yes, and furthermore, the magic of “Dragon” is in it’s film making, which tops that of any Pixar film I’ve seen. During “Toy Story 3” it was clear to see the cartoony atmosphere in the movie, with the lighting and bright coloring, while in “Dragon” I had to stop at times and remind myself that the movie was animated. The creators even consulted film makers for camera angles and lighting so that it made it seem even more real. And the sheer storytelling of “Dragon” is fantastic, with wonderful foil characters and great parallelism in different scenes of the movie. Like the article said, the unfortunate side is that Dragon wasn’t as popular. I walked into the theater thinking it was going to be an okay movie, but I left marveling at how amazing it was.
Imitation of Pixar? Ha! I was very pleased with the fact that Dream Works dodged the use of talking animals or mundane objects like cars and toys to create this film.
I know how you much you love this film, and that’s why I am gonna see it soon.
Unfortunately, it didn’t hit theaters where I live, so I’ll have to make do with the Blu-Ray. So just tell me this, did 3D make a lot of difference to the film-viewing experience? Will 2D be just as good?
I thought Dragon was the high-water mark so far in using 3D as a storytelling device — even better than Avatar. When guys like Cameron talk about 3D as a tool for filmmakers to tell stories, this is what I think he has in mind. There are flight scenes in Dragon that in 3D really gave some of the visceral thrill of flying. I don’t think TS3 would lose much in 2D, I can’t imagine Dragon playing as well in 2D.
I am gunning for John Powell’s amazing score… Jig brilliance.
I know it’s how you were taught (I learned to write the same way), but every time I read “this pundit” or “this writer,” it’s distracting enough to take me completely out of the article. You’re writing for the web now – that means it’s okay to use “I,” “me” and “my.”
I’ve heard tons of great things about “Dragon,” but I missed it while it was in theaters. That being said, the article comes across like you’re just dying to be the guy who gets credit for starting the inevitable Pixar backlash.