Oscar Watch: James Franco sings Cher’s ‘You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me’

It’s no secret that this year’s Academy Awards show will have some sort of musical number. How could it not with Anne Hathaway co-hosting and Hugh Jackman the first presenter announced? The big question was whether co-host James Franco would show off his singing voice on the big show. Technically, that question still has to be answered, but Franco revealed on Twitter this evening that one potential number has been cut.



Franco tweeted: “they pulled this from the oscar show. damn it. http://say.ly/nMf9vV”

What they pulled is Franco’s attempt at covering “You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me” originally sung by Cher in “Burlesque.” Much to producers Bruce Cohen and Don Misher’s disappointment, the tune wasn’t nominated for best original song (it won the Golden Globe in the same category). So, whether this is just Franco having fun with Twitter or was a joke bit in the show is unclear. In either case, it’s still a great listen.

You can check out Franco’s belting abilities in the player embedded below.



