Oscar Watch: ‘No Country For Old Men’ Oscar winner Scott Rudin lauded by PGA

His reputation is legendary, but no one will argue Scott Rudin isn’t one of the most creative and prolific producers in cinema history. Over the past 20 plus years, the New York based movie and stage producer has shepherded blockbusters such as “Sleepy Hollow,” “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut,” “Sister Act,” “The Addams Family,” “Ransom,” “In & Out,” “The First Wives Club,” “Clueless” and “The Village.” Rudin’s specialty though, is prestige filmmaking with such critically acclaimed dramas as “Notes on a Scandal,” “There Will Be Blood,” “The Hours,” “Wonder Boys,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Searching for Bobby Fischer,” “Doubt,” “Margot at the Wedding” and “Iris” to his credit.

After many years of trying, Rudin won his first Academy Award in 2008 for “No Country for Old Men” and has been nominated twice (the other being for “The Hours”). Today, the Producer’s Guild of America announced Rudin will receive its prestigious 2010 David O. Selznick Achievement Award. Previous honorees include Stanley Kramer, Saul Zaentz, Clint Eastwood, Billy Wilder, Robert Evans, Brian Grazer, Jerry Bruckhiemer Roger Corman, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, and last year’s recipient,John Lasseter.

In a statement from the PGA, Rudin remarked, ” “This is an extraordinary honor, and I”m thrilled to join the company of the distinguished filmmakers who have previously received this award.”

A surprise to no one, Rudin is once again in the Oscar race this season with the David Fincher drama “The Social Network” and the upcoming Coen Bros. adventure “True Grit” on his slate. He’s also currently producing “Moneyball” with Brad Pitt.

The Producer’s Guild of America 2010 Awards ceremony will be held on Sat., Jan 22 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza, Los Angeles.

In other awards season news…

– Longtime friends and co-stars Stanley Tucci and Patricia Clarkson have been chosen as the co-hosts of the 20th Anniversary Gotham Independent Awards. The duo recently starred as Emma Stone’s hilariously liberal parents in “Easy A,” but have also starred in Tucci’s last directorial effort, “Blind Date.” Presenters this year include Julianne Moore, Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Barbara Kopple, Anthony Mackie, Leighton Meester, Rosie Perez, Sam Rockwell, John Turturro and Michelle Williams. New York’s answer to the Independent Spirit Awards will take place Nov. 29 in New York City. It currently has no broadcast partner (boo!).

– In case you missed it the Academy held their 2010 Governors Awards Saturday night and a slew of potential Oscar nominees and former winners were on hand to salute honorees Eli Wallach, Jean-Luc Godard, historian Kevin Brownlow and Francis Ford Coppola. Check out highlights here.

– It won’t qualify this year, but Focus Features released an intriguing poster for their new adaptation of “Jane Eyre.” Starring Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender, Jamie Bell and Judi Dench, the Cary Fukunaga (“Sin Nombre”) adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s novel hits theaters March 11, 2011. The poster evokes a modern day book cover, but there is also something eye-catching and intriguing about it. You can check it out embedded in the page below. You can also watch the trailer here. Potential Oscar bait for 2012 or just another drama that isn’t up to snuff? Share your thoughts below.

