Oscar Watch: Peter Weir’s ‘The Way Back’ crashes awards season

Long rumored, Peter Weir’s extravagant epic “The Way Back” is getting a limited release in Los Angeles on December 29. NewMarket picked up the WWII era drama, but intended to give the film a limited release on Jan. 21. Now, “Back” will qualify for the Oscars, which could give it a boost as it expands across the country in February — assuming it scores some nominations.

The picture tells the true story of a group of soldiers who escaped a Siberian prison in 1942 and their long journey to freedom in India. Weir, best known for “The Truman Show,” “Witness” and “Dead Poet’s Society,” recruited a prestige friendly cast including Colin Farrell, Ed Harris, Jim Sturgess, Saoirse Ronan and Mark Strong. Debuting at the Telluride Film Festival, the picture has received mixed reviews so far with praise for it’s cinematography more than it’s screenplay. Considering Weir’s has helmed three Best Picture nominees including “Witness,” “Dead Poet’s Society” and “Master and Commander,” he should never be counted out. Especially in a 10 nominee field.

In other awards season news…

– Touchstone Pictures (aka Walt Disney Studios) finally released a trailer for Julie Taymor’s “The Tempest” today. Focusing on the fantastical aspects of Shakespeare’s play, the Helen Mirren and Russell Brand flick continues to impress from a visual sense. Reviews have been mixed so far. You can watch the trailer embedded below.

– Andrew Galecki’s long delayed “All Good Things” has a poster which debuted on Vulture today. It’s hard to imagine a movie debuting on demand before it hits theaters really being an awards contender, no? Well, at least the key art is sexy.

Look for a complete rundown on the Best Picture race tomorrow on Awards Campaign.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Awards Campaign with Gregory Ellwood Email Address Close By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/532/ac_alertjs.js