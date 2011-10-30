Oscar Watch: ‘The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn’ scores overseas

Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures breathed a big sigh of relief on Sunday. No, it wasn’t because of the results of anything debuting stateside, but of a highly anticipated release dipping its toe into theaters overseas, Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn.”
The Peter Jackson produced and Spielberg directed adaptation of the classic Belgian comic character grossed $55.8 million in 19 overseas markets. “Tintin” was no. 1 in 17 of those countries including a spectacular $21.5 million debut in France and $10.7 million opening in the U.K. The 3-D motion-capture animation family flick is still a long way from breaking even. Especially since it cost at least $150 million after tax credits and sports a massive global marketing budget. Plus, those huge backends that Jackson and Spielberg demand won’t make things easy for studio accountants looking to hit the black on this one.. However, this weekend was just the first leg of a long term strategy to milk the positively reviewed adventure overseas before releasing it in the U.S. at Christmas.
“Tintin” is barely known in the U.S. and Paramount Pictures hopes by generating buzz overseas it can help foster interest back home. This is the polar opposite of most releases where success in the U.S. is used to help hype a project internationally (although with the growing number of day and dates worldwide even that strategy is fading). The strong notices for “Tintin” are also an encouraging sign for the film’s prospects in the best animated feature race. “Rango” is currently the frontrunner with “Rio,” “Arthur Christmas,” “Puss in Boots” and “Happy Feet Two” seen as likely nominee contenders. The more successful “Tintin” is in theaters across the globe, a better selling point for the motion-capture film to join the animated field (especially considering those on the nominating committee who don’t want to recognize motion capture as animation with or without Spielberg’s name on the credits). Granted, Paramount and Sony are much more interested in starting a profitable franchise, but Oscar glory certainly wouldn’t hurt that long term strategy.
The question is just how much can “Tintin” sail to overseas? Is it a $300 million player or can it gross as much as $500 million? (For comparison’s sake, “Kung Fu Panda 2” grossed $497 million overseas, “Cars 2” did $360 million.) No matter how hard Paramount works it on the marketing and PR front in the U.S., “Tintin” is a tough sell at home. Not just because the subject matter is relatively unknown and old school, but strong family competition at Christmas from the always potent “Alvin and the Chipmunks” who return with — wait for it — “Chipwrecked.” Yes ladies and gentlemen, Spielberg and Jackson’s first onscreen collaboration has three singing chipmunks to deal with at the holidays.
But after this weekend? Sony, Paramount, Spielberg and Jackson are celebrating one big win knowing there are many more challenges on the horizon.
Do you think "The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn" can be a hit in the U.S.? Share your thoughts below.
Nope, this won’t do well in the US. The trailer does not seem that it would attract the families (it looks to dark for kids). Maybe it will play well with adults. I’m guessing this would pull 8 mil in the opening weekend and maybe gross in 30 mill range
If ‘Tintin’ doesn’t hit $50 in the U.S. that is close to a disaster. I think they are going to hope reviews get them there.
I’m surprised at the number of people that think this won’t do well. The names Spielberg and jackson, coupled with the great reviews alone will guarantee at least a 100 million total gross, if not more.
Lets be realistic here guys, the general public doesn’t hate the mo-cap stuff as much as the fanboys. Case in point, the movies often cited as the most agregious example of creepy dead-eyed animation, Polar Express, has to this day made nearly 200 million dollars domestic. The biggest movie of all time, Avatar, is a mo-cap movie using the same tech as this movie. Motion capture will not keep people away, and neither will the subject material. It may not be the biggest movie of the year, but it will make back its budget. When was the last time a spielberg adventure film made less than 100 million? Um, never.
Whoops, should have proofread. I meant “egregious” of course.
Okay, that’s just silly. It looks like a pretty standard children’s CGI film, with big names attached.
While “Tintin” doesn’t have a huge fanbase in the USA, original children’s films are successful all the time (virtually all of them are not based on preexisting sources), so the idea that it’s going to outright flop just doesn’t seem supported to me.
Mars needs Moms flopped.
Anyway, I’m not saying it will not do well in the US because of motion capture, that’s not the dealbreaker. For a material that doesn’t have a huge fanbase, the marketing is the key, I’m sure the names of Spielberg and Jackson will attract viewers but for it to be more successful it should be appealing to families and as Gregory Ellwood noted it will face against Chipmunks 3. That’s a big hurdle.
Of course I would like to be proven wrong but I’m just being realistic here. I have nothing against the material and absolutely looking forward to this one
I’ve seen it yesterday – if Tintin won’t be a HUGE hit everywhere, then something is really not okay with the world.
Amazing film.
It’s a truly great movie, so I hope so…
Saw this last weekend and from the amazing opening credits through its fast-paced running time, its a blast for any movie audience (with or without the background knowledge of the tintin comics).
saw it this week, so much fun, really light weight, a PERFECT family film really, this is a franchise that could someday rival Bond for longevity
I have a hard time believing that an animated Spielberg film during the Holiday Season is not going to do well in the US. I just can’t see it happening.
Ugh, Chipmunks.
I loved the 80s animated series growing up, and it’s appalling to see how unnecessarily bad the franchise has become in its latest form.
Correct me if I am wrong, but Motion Capture films are NOT eligible for the Animated feature Oscar.
