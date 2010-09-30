Oscar Watch: The first official Academy screeners areâ€¦

It’s always a sign that the race is officially off. That magic moment when Academy members open their mailboxes and receive their first Oscar contending screener. In the past, films such as Sony Classics’ “Frozen River” have gotten out of the gate before anyone else and used it to their advantage. Many campaigners credit that early release for helping Melissa Leo land a best actress nomination and screenwriter Courtney Hunt finding herself with a surprising nod for best original screenplay. This year, Sony Classics is again making making the first screener move by distributing Rodrigo Garcia’s “Mother and Child” and the Australian triller “Animal Kingdom” to voters.

HitFix has confirmed AMPAS members will receive the screeners today and tomorrow (some even got them yesterday). Here are some photos of the screeners and who they are pushing for consideration per Academy rules.

And the back with the for your consideration contenders.

Two of the more positively reviewed films of the year, “Kingdom” is a contender in the best original screenplay race for David Michod and Jacki Weaver has a fighting chance to land a best supporting actress nod. “Mother and Child” has a tougher race ahead of it, but Garcia could play in the best original screenplay category and Kerry Washington could make noise in the best supporting actress field. Sony Classics has a big awards campaign year ahead with the excellent “Inside Job,” “Tamara Drewe,” “Another Year” and “Made in Dangeham” all generating serious heat in numerous categories.

Members will get a majority of their screeners between Thanksgiving and Christmas for the all important holiday break where many nomination votes are made and lost.



Do you think “Kingdom” or “Child” have a chance in any categories? Share your thoughts below.



