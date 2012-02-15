Oscar winner Halle Berry goes direct to VOD with ‘Dark Tide’

It’s been almost exactly ten years since Halle Berry picked up a best actress Oscar, and she’s celebrating the anniversary with the release of the Video on Demand thriller “Dark Tide.” Fans hoping she’s primed for another statuette will be disappointed that the film’s new poster and trailer make it look like pure schlock.
Directed by John Stockwell (who’s still stuck in the ocean after making “Blue Crush” and “Into the Blue”), “Dark Tide” depicts the lives of thrill seekers who dare to go in the water and swim with great whites.
The poster looks like the VHS cover of a some sort of straight-to-video thriller starring Lance Henriksen and Kari Wuhrer from the mid ’90s. The trailer’s not much better, but it does offer some great white carnage and a few glimpses of the eternally sexy Berry in a bikini:
With the exception of her supporting turns in the “X-Men” films, Berry’s career has been floundering ever since her well-desevered Oscar win for 2001’s “Monster’s Ball.” Although solid in the largely unseen “Things We Lost in the Fire,” Berry’s been dogged by such critical flops as “Catwoman” and “Gothika, and she’s tried several times to resuscitate her stardom, including her Oscar wannabe “Frankie and Alice,” and a comeback attempt in last year’s critically reviled allstar film “New Year’s Eve,” in which she has hardly any screentime.
“Dark Tide” is unlikely to reverse the trend. Her next big film, the Wachowski’s ambitious and wholly strange-sounding “Cloud Atlas” could put her back on the A-list, if audiences can wrap their heads around the film’s quirks.
“Dark Tide” is available on demand March 8, followed by a limited theatrical run March 30. Last year’s “Trespass,” starring Nicole Kidman and Nicolas Cage, received similar treatment, going to DVD and VOD just two weeks after suffering through a dismal 10-theater run that scraped up around $24,000.
Here’s the “Dark Tide” poster:
Gothika wasn’t a flop. It made $140 million and cost $40m.
the writer said critical flop not box office
Yeah, it’s actually getting a theatrical release, so it should be labeled “VOD First”. Calling it “Direct to VOD” implies that it’s not going theatrical, as in the oft-used “straight to video”. Having said that, it’s also going to DVD about a month later, so not much point in trying to catch in in theaters, is there?
The first thing she did after winning her Oscar was be the Bond girl in Die Another Day. After that, her career went straight to hell.
Speaking of New Year’s Eve, how about Halle’s even more lauded, yet even more box office poison and critical punching bag co-star: Hilary Swank? She has TWO Oscars, but other than a supporting part in Insomnia, she hasn’t a commercial hit on her own and has mostly been critically dismissed except for Conviction which still bombed. What is it about her that makes her so anathema to audiences and ill-suited for most roles? Is it her somewhat hard-edged face that’s at odds with her curvy bod? (Ever notice that when she plays boxers and butch roles, she shows up on red carpets all vavoomed out to show she’s a girl?)
