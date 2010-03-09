Oscar winner Ryan Bingham heads out on the Country Throwdown tour

So if Superbowl-winning quarterbacks go to Disneyworld to celebrate their big victory, where do Oscar-winning songwriters go? Apparently, right back on the road.

Ryan Bingham, who, along with T Bone Burnett, snared the Academy Award for best original song at Sunday night”s Oscars for “The Weary Kind” from “Crazy Heart,” will be one of the big names on the Country Throwdown tour, which kicks off May 14 in Tampa, Fla.

Country Throwdown is brought to you by the same folks that put together the Vans Warped Tour and is an attempt to create a touring country show that appeals to younger-and certainly rowdier-fans than those who are grooving to their George Strait and Reba McEntire records (not that there”s anything  wrong with King George or Queen Reba).

In addition to Bingham and his band the Dead Horses, the multi-stage tour features Jamey Johnson, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Jack Ingram, Montgomery Gentry, Eli Young Band, the Lost Trailers, and Heidi Newfield, among others.

Additionally, the Bluebird Café Tent will highlight nine emerging snger/songwriters playing in the round. As many of you know, the Bluebird Café is the place in Nashville for singers/songwriters and many a performer, including Garth Brooks, got signed after performing there.

Below is the tour schedule with onsale dates, if available.

Fri    5/14    Tampa, FL    Ford Amphitheatre    3/12/10
Sat    5/15    W. Palm Beach, FL    Cruzan Amphitheatre    3/12/10
Sun    5/16    Jacksonville, FL    Metropolitan Park    Now
Thu    5/20    Cleveland, OH    Blossom Music Center    Now
Fri    5/21    Cincinnati, OH    Riverbend Music Center    3/12/10
Sat    5/22    Chicago, IL    First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre    3/12/10
Sun    5/23    Indianapolis, IN    Verizon Wireless Music Center    3/12/10
Thu    5/27    Charlotte, NC    Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre    3/12/10
Fri    5/28    Raleigh, NC    Time Warner Cable Pavilion     3/12/10
Sat    5/29    Pittsburgh, PA    Post Gazette Pavilion    3/12/10
Sun    5/30    Saratoga Springs, NY    SPAC Amphitheatre     3/12/10
Mon    5/31    Gilford, NH    Meadowbrook US Cellular    Now
Fri    6/4    Virginia Beach, VA    Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre    TBD
Sun    6/6    Bristow, VA    Jiffy Lube Live    TBD
Wed    6/9    Houston, TX    Sam Houston Racepark    3/12/10
Thu    6/10    Dallas, TX    Superpages.com Center    3/12/10
Sat    6/12    Salt Lake City, UT    USANA Amphitheatre     3/12/10
Sun    6/13    Denver, CO    Comfort Dental Amphitheatre    3/12/10
Wed    6/16    Bakersfield, CA    Rabobank Arena    3/12/10
Thu    6/17    San Diego, CA    Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre     3/5/10
Fri    6/18    Phoenix, AZ    Cricket Wireless Pavilion     3/12/10
Sat    6/19    Irvine, CA    Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre     3/5/10
Sun    6/20    Mountain View, CA    Shoreline Amphitheatre     3/12/10
 

