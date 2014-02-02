Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman found dead in New York

Philip Seymour Hoffman had pretty much settled into one of the top tier actors of his generation. I shouldn’t even hedge: he WAS one of the great actors of his generation, arguably at the very top. His trick was making it look easy, so the other guys get that recognition. The flashy players stand out. But Hoffman was sublime each and every time out. He brought A-game to things like “Along Came Polly,” for Christ’s sake.
And now he’s gone?? I can’t even begin to register that. That’s a punch right in the stomach.
Hoffman’s credentials speak for themselves. Oscar-nominated for “Charlie Wilson’s War,” “Doubt” and “The Master.” A winner for “Capote,” which brought perception of his abilities to a whole other level. But he was an even keel of consistency every step of the way. “Boogie Nights,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Happiness,” “Flawless,” “Magnolia,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Almost Famous,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “25th Hour” – I’m just typing out every single film at this point – “Red Dragon,” the immensely underrated “Owning Mahowny,” “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” even “Mission: Impossible III,” he’s bringing it. “The Savages,” “The Ides of March,” “Moneyball,” on and on and on and on.
The truly great work? “Capote.” “Synechdoche, New York.” “The Master.” “Almost Famous.” These are his gifts to our love of the form. I saw him for the first time in “Twister” and knew I was hooked.
The guy was 46 years old. He had three kids. He should still be here.
Anton Corbijn’s “A Most Wanted Man” is still on the way (having premiered at Sundance) and I’ve been very much looking forward to it. Ditto “God’s Pocket.” There are also a pair of “Hunger Games” sequels, though who knows if he was finished with his work on the final installment. (He was set to star in the television series “Happyish,” which Showtime just picked up last month.) So he’ll be with us for a short time longer, on screens big and small. But after that, it’s just the memories above. And what wonderful memories they are.
I assume more details on all of this will be forthcoming in due time, but at the moment, all we know, according to The Wall Street Journal, is the New York Police Department is investigating and they have confirmed that Hoffman was found dead in his apartment this afternoon.
Sadness. Profound sadness. We lost a treasure in his prime here.
UPDATE: CNN is now reporting that Hoffman was found “with a needle in his arm” and that law enforcement says it was an apparent drug overdose. Furthermore, The New York Times quotes an official on that, also noting in addition that “investigators found…envelope containing what is believed to be heroin.”
i’m sick to my stomach. he’s my favorite character actor of all-time. i’m in complete and utter shock and don’t want to believe this.
I’m guessing I’m not the only one who just impulse bought The Master on Blu Ray.
Literally 3 minutes ago, Alynch.
I can’t even comprehend this… This fucking sucks. He was ABSOLUTELY, one of the greatest actors working today, period. He never brought less than his all to every single film, and I am so deeply saddened by this that I might just lock myself inside my room and have a marathon of his films. Incredibly tragic, and waaaay too soon.
Wow. The first time I remember seeing him in a film was his embodiment of Lester Bangs in Almost Famous, still to this day my favorite performance of his.
I never met the man, but his artistry spoke to me. In today’s age in which so many actors are not artists, simply people famous for their pretty vacuousness, PSH stood out through the integrity of his work.
This is terrible.
OD. Needle still I his arm. What a terrible waste.
I don’t want to accept this. I’m waiting on a credible source to say this is a cruel and elaborate hoax.
New York Times credible enough for you?
[www.nytimes.com]
My remark isn’t snark. I’m in denial and wish it were an elaborate hoax. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report this and for a while were the only ones.
As many demons of my own that I face down in my own destructive ways (usually through food), I will never understand the need to numb the pain through drug use. I know I am killing myself slowly to be sure, I can’t imagine needing alcohol, heroin, or any other substance to hasten my departure.
What is it about so many truly great artists and the suffering they endure to bring us their truth?
Is the depth of their pain measurable to the beauty they bring us?
I hope he finds the peace in death he searched for in life.
Dammit so much. He was always a reliable part of a movie, even if the movie itself wasn’t up to par.
Looking through his filmography, I’ve seen about 25 of his movies and my favorite performance and movie of his would be Almost Famous. He was Lester Bangs.
“The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what we share with someone else when we’re uncool.”
One of my favorite lines of dialogue ever and it was pure magic coming out of PSH’s mouth.
I was thinking the same thing… having him embody those wonderful words written by Cameron Crowe… it was perfection.
He should still be here but drugs they have no mercy or pity. What a sad loss.
A true shock. He should be with us for a long time. However if he died from an overdose, drugs have no pity or bias, they just kill if you can’t defeat them.
Oh, God, no!
It’s wrong to describe him as one of the greatest actors of his generation. He isn’t just that, but rather one of the greatest actors of ALL TIME, period.
Very true.
America’s greatest living actor, and my favorite living American actor. I’d gotten really used to saying it
Couldn’t agree more about Owning Mahowny being underrated. Probably my favorite performance of his wonderful career.
Last night I watched JCVD and this quote from the film, while likely not completely relatable, came back to me when I found out about Hoffman’s passing: “What about drugs? When you got it all, you travel the world. When you’ve been in all the hotels, you’re the prima donna of the penthouse. And in all hotels the world over, traveling, you want something more. And because of a woman… well, because of love, I tried something and I got hooked…I was wasted mentally and physically. To the point that I got out of it. I got out of it. But… it’s all there. It’s all there. It was really tough.”
I wasn’t aware that he had problems with drugs. It’s a punch to the gut to see the results of addiction come into the open so suddenly again.
Ugh. Gutted. I don’t think there is another actor his generation or young whose movies and characters I have loved and admired more. The loss of performances and creations yet to come is a incomprehensible tragedy for film, especially American film where actors of his intelligence and genuine love of the craft is not as common as it should be. Thinking of him brings to mind so many characters. I can’t even. I’m done. Peace to his family, especially his kids.
Has it really only been eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman and Heath Ledger were nominated for Best Actor? Now they’re both gone, taken far too soon.
And five since they were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
First Justin Carmical and now Philip. 2014, cut this shit please. :(
No words.
Very sad. I was shocked to hear this.
I always feel a little silly getting down when a famous, particularly a young and famous, person dies. It’s not like I knew him. But it always just hits home when it’s someone who you feel like you’ve gotten to know through their work and their presence, and there really is a sense of loss when they go.
He really will be missed.
So unexpected :(
RIP
He was a fixture in Paul Thomas Anderson films. Part of the amazing ensemble of my favorite PTA film, Magnolia.
I don’t know what to say. I’d rank him up with Daniel Day Lewis. One of the very, very best. Fucking drugs…
This is fucking terrible. One of my favorite actors who I always looked forward to seeing more of. Awful news that has just ruined my day.
So sad, and a very sad commentary that one of the actors he beat for the Oscar was Heath Ledger, another victim of drugs.
Wow… you never know. It’s been a sad, sad couple years for actors deaths. So many, so young.
Correction: He has three children, not two.
This is so sad! I can´t believe it right now… Everything concerning the Awards race looks so meaningless in the shadow of this horrible news!
Not only mourning a great actor and gentleman but sad to even begin to comprehend all the great performances and directorial efforts we shall never experience. Even with films I didn’t have much of an interest in seeing, his mere presence would beckon me to give them a second look and I was rarely disappointed as he would elevate them all. My heart goes out to his family, colleagues and fellow fans.
I’m really shocked and sad to hear this.Not expected at all and he was one of my fav working actors.
What to say. Just very, very sad.
I’m literally crying right now… I can’t believe this… I’m not sure if I have a favorite actor, but whenever someone would ask me, his name would be the first to come to mind. I’m really upset about this. I can’t help but think of all the great performances he would’ve given us the next 20-30 years, now gone. We have lost a treasure.