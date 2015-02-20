A Definitive Guide to Oscar-Winning Horror Films: From ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ to ‘Wolfman’

Remember that silly, super-brief (albeit well-meaning) horror tribute at the Oscars a few years back? You know, the one introduced by the “Twilight” cast? Pretty indicative of how the genre has historically been treated by the Academy.

As our own Kristopher Tapley has previously noted, there are a huge number of horror (or horror-ish) films that have been snubbed by the Academy in the Best Picture category, from Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho” to Guillermo del Toro's “Pan's Labyrinth.” And that's not the only category they've been shafted in! In a just world, for example, Essie Davis' fierce performance in Jennifer Kent's “The Babadook” would have at least been in the Best Actress conversation this year. Alas, not a single fright flick was recognized in any category in 2015.

It's not as if the Academy has completely ignored the genre, of course. A select few horror movies have even won stuff! Eighteen, to be exact. Below, our full rundown of every horror film to win an Oscar, from “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” to “The Wolfman.”

