Oscar’s Acting Races: Who’s in and who’s out?

As awards season enters the last week and a half before Oscar nomination ballots are due, the “great settling,” as its been called, isn’t yet upon us. This magical few days or weeks when the collective Academy consciousness coalesces to determine one best picture winner (whether they know it or not) usually occurs before the nominations are announced, but not always. Yes, “The Artist” is clearly the frontrunner this time around, but its hardly the lock “Slumdog Millionaire” or “The King’s Speech” were in recent years. That could easily change over the next few weeks as guilds such as SAG, PGA and DGA determine their own year end winners. What’s much more intriguing this season, however, are the acting races.
To be frank, it’s been a long time since all four races were still in question at this point in the season. Usually there is always a category or two that “appears” undetermined all the way up to the show, but there is usually at least another race where the winner has been forecast since November or December. Recent examples include Helen Mirren for “The Queen,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “There Will Be Blood,” Mo’Nique for “Precious,” Jennifer Hudson for “Dreamgirls,” Reese Witherspoon for “Walk the Line,” Hilary Swank for “Million Dollar Baby,” Heath Ledger for “The Dark Knight” and Christoph Waltz for “Inglourious Basterds,” among others. 2012 appears to be a completely different story. Obviously, the winds can quickly change if an actor snatches up all three precursor awards (Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA), but it seems highly unlikely when predicting these competitive races. With that in mind, let’s take a look at where the field stands for each acting honor stands today.
BEST ACTRESS
Expected nominees:
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Potential party crashers:
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Expected victim: Close
Frontrunner: Davis
Expected Challengers: It’s arguably between Streep and Davis and call it a gut instinct, but isn’t this where Swinton shocks with a win? Nah, didn’t think so either, but unless Davis sweeps SAG, Globes and BAFTA (likely Swinton’s to lose), there will be questions regarding this race until Oscar Sunday.
BEST ACTOR
Expected nominees:
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Potential Party crasher:
Gary Oldman, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”
Expected victims: DiCaprio or Fassbender
Frontrunner: Clooney or Pitt depending on who you believe
Expected Challengers: It’s honestly coming down to the two “Ocean’s Eleven” stars, but a split give the win to Dujardin or Fassbender. If Clooney wins SAG, Pitt wins GG (or flip the results) and Oldman/Fassbender win BAFTA it could be the closest race since Adrien Brody surprised in 2003. Now, if Pitt or Clooney win both SAG and GG? Either will immediately, and obviously, become the presumed frontrunner.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Expected nominees:
Octavia Spender, “The Help”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Potential party crashers:
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Sandra Bullock, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Carey Mulligan, “Shame”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Expected victim: McTeer or Woodley
Frontrunner: Spencer, but will Chastain’s nod cancel out any chance of a win?
Expected Challengers: The double “Help” nods put the entire field in play. Multiple nominations have happened 12 times since 1980 in this category alone, but a winner between the two has only occurred four times (Melissa Leo for “The Fighter,” Jessica Lange for “Tootsie,” Dianne Wiest for “Bullets Over Broadway” and Catherine Zeta-Jones for “Chicago,”). And if Spencer doesn’t win? Well, if McCarthy makes the cut she might be halfway to EGOT in less than a year (never say never people). Or, more likely, Bejo pulls off a Roberto Benigni and gives “The Artist” an unexpected acting honor.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Expected nominees:
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Kenneth Branagh, “My Weekend with Marilyn”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Potential party crashers:
Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”
Max Von Sydow, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Ben Kingsley, “Hugo”
Viggo Mortensen, “A Dangerous Mind”
Expected victim: Hill
Frontrunner: Plummer, but it’s a tenuous lead at best.
Expected Challengers: Brooks has the best shot to beat Plummer, but with “Drive” finding far less major guild support than expected can FilmDistrict really propel him to a win? The bigger question is whether Nolte, who also is long overdue, will make the field. If he does, he could end becoming the biggest party crasher of them all.
What do you think of this year’s acting races? Share your thoughts below.
I really hope Nolte gets a nomination both because he absolutely deserves it & it would give some publicity to a film that was severely overlooked by the public.
I found the film to be overwrought, melodramatic and cheesy, but there were some damn fine performances in it, none more so than Nolte.
I’m also amazed that Tom Hardy’s performance has gone unnoticed this awards season.
I agree with both of what you said Shitegeist. Nolte had one scene stealing scene in the overrated Warrior. Hardy was also great in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Regarding supporting actress:
Multiple nominations have happened 11 times since 1980 in this category alone, but a winner between the two has only occurred three times (Jessica Lange for “Tootsie,” Dianne Wiest for “Bullets Over Broadway” and Catherine Zeta-Jones for “Chicago”).
Melissa Leo over Amy Adams last year.
Jesus. I’m blaming that on the flu.
“It’s arguably between Streep and Davis and call it a gut instinct, but isn’t this where Swinton shocks with a win?”
Replace Williams’ with Swinton, and I think you may be right! I think it’s Streep vs. Williams.
I really hope anyone, even Pitt in a double nomination, are able to thrust Hill from getting a nomination for doing absolutely nothing. I *could* see a Pitt double nod happening, potentially, but we’ll see. Kingsley seems like the obvious option, if the Academy gets behind “Hugo” enough.
While on the topic of this category, shouldn’t Armie Hammer be mentioned, since he got the SAG nod and all?
So many more performances are deserving of a nomination than Hill’s in Moneyball. Pitt, Von Sydow, Hammer, Hoffman and Giamatti, Rickman and Fiennes… Hill deserves credit for doing well in a role most people wouldn’t have considered him before considering his track record, but that is not enough to warrant the nomination for what is essentially a one and a half note performance.
Hasn’t Michelle Williams gotten the most awards so far from the awards campaign?
Indeed. She was named by 10 critics associations as best actress.
Ugh, I do not like seeing “expected nominee” above Jonah Hill’s name. I do not get the critical love for this performance.
I am really sad to see Michael Shannon’s name not included as an expected nominee or party crasher. He was tremendous in Take Shelter.
The only reason why Hill is getting good notices for this role is because he dialed back his usual ‘Jonah Hill’ tendencies. By not shouting and waving his arms, like he does in every other film, he’s managed to hoodwink critics into thinking that he gave a great performance.
Completely agree on the Michael Shannon snub! His performance was far better than DiCaprio, his was real and strong, while DiCaprio was shrill and very predictable! I say Shannon, Fassbender, Clooney, Dujardin and Pitt for the best actor race!
So, as far as you see it, Ryan Gosling isn’t in the running for either Lead or Supporting? I find that very hard to believe.
Also I’d put money on neither Nolte or Hill making the Supporting cut (even though Nolte deserves to).
He’s kind of been an underdog for the season, since his roles aren’t really oscar baits. But I am sure he has a better shot than most people are giving him credits for. He is a previous nominee and snubee, and he actually had a stellar year starring in movies that people actually saw. Possible spoiler for the nomination lineup I’d say.
I wish that Michael Shannon had a better chance of being nominated for his truly great performance in Take Shelter, I also think that Ryan goslings performance in Drive deserves a nomination even though he doesn’t talk much. But I just don’t see that happening.
I hope Glenn Close makes it in, I love her work!
In my little dreamworld until nominations morning I hope for Gary Oldman as the party crasher .My dream would come true if he get´s a nom only .I don´t need to see him win but a nom at least would be the greatest thing .And I truly think he deserves it !
Clooney
Pitt
Fassbender
Oldman
Dujardin
someone at AMPAS make it happen ….
Streep, it seems, can fart to critical orgasms and award nominations by the truckload but I really don’t know if the Academy is going to embrace a rather wonky biopic of a conservative British woman politician. (And even if I rated Streep’s acting more than I do, I don’t think her performance compensates for a pretty dire flick.)
Streep delivers an amazing performance. I think she is the frontrunner. She is the only contender that hasn’t faded (Kennedy Center, Golden Bear, 60 Minutes, Newsweek, Vogue, NYFCC, NYFCO, Southeastern Film Critics, The View, The Today Show, Inside Edition. Projected to win the Globe Drama Actress and neck and neck with Davis for the SAG win).
Carey Mulligan needs the nominee, her performance was stellar and powerful, Janet McTeer<Carey Mulligan, see the reviews for the movie Albert Noobs on rotten tomatoes, there not that good, and NO ALAN RICKMAN!?!?, Hope he has a chance!!
Carey Mulligan needs the nominee, her performance was stellar and powerful, Carey Mulligan>Janet McTeer, see the reviews on rotten tomatoes for Albert Noobs, there not that good, and NO ALAN RICKMAN?!?!?! Hope they give him a chance!!