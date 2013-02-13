Oscars add Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and other winners as presenters

Hollywood’s biggest night has gotten yet another injection of star power, as a bevy of Oscar-winning actresses have been announced as presenters at the upcoming 2013 Academy Awards ceremony.

Halle Berry (“Monster’s Ball”), Nicole Kidman (“The Hours”), Sandra Bullock (“Blind Side”), Reese Witherspoon (“Walk the Line”) will all grace the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The Oscar winners join an eye-popping list of previously announced stars who will appear on the show as presenters.

Other presenters include Mark Wahlberg and his furry pal “Ted” (voiced by host Seth McFarlane) and “Marvel”s The Avengers” cast members Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.

Last year’s big acting winners — Jean Dujardin, Christopher Plummer, Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep — will also hand out trophies, as will the reunited cast of “Chicago,” featuring Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Additionally, special guests like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron, and singers performers Adele, Dame Shirley Bassey, Norah Jones and Barbra Streisand will act as presenters.



The Academy Awards air live on ABC on February 24 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.