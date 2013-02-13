Oscars add Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and other winners as presenters

Hollywood’s biggest night has gotten yet another injection of star power, as a bevy of Oscar-winning actresses have been announced as presenters at the upcoming 2013 Academy Awards ceremony.
Halle Berry (“Monster’s Ball”), Nicole Kidman (“The Hours”), Sandra Bullock (“Blind Side”), Reese Witherspoon (“Walk the Line”) will all grace the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
The Oscar winners join an eye-popping list of previously announced stars who will appear on the show as presenters.
Other presenters include Mark Wahlberg and his furry pal “Ted” (voiced by host Seth McFarlane) and “Marvel”s The Avengers” cast members Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.
Last year’s big acting winners — Jean Dujardin, Christopher Plummer, Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep — will also hand out trophies, as will the reunited cast of “Chicago,” featuring Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Additionally, special guests like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron, and singers performers Adele, Dame Shirley Bassey, Norah Jones and Barbra Streisand will act as presenters.
The Academy Awards air live on ABC on February 24 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.
Kidman, Berry, Bullock, Witherspoon shall present Best Actor category…
Halle Berry: Denzel Washington
Sandra Bullock: Bradley Cooper
Reese Whiterspoon: Joaquin Phoenix
Nicole Kidman: Hugh Jackman
And Daniel Day-Lewis…?
Can be Meryl Streep? Maybe Streep only shall say the winner, so I think Marion Cotillard could talk about Daniel Day-Lewis. Cotillard is an Academy Award winner, in leading role, and she worked with Day-Lewis in Nine.
Of course you think it’s Marion Cotillard! LOL
You love her so much. ;)
Of course I love her so, so much. She is wonderful and very talented but I’m objective. Marion is a recent Academy Award winner and she worked with Daniel Day-Lewis. If you have another alternative, please say us!
Well, Nicole Kidman was also in Nine.
Has Meryl worked with any of them? Denzel, I guess. And that would be unfortunately hilarious if Sandra Bullock presented Bradley Cooper. (No shortage of “remember that one time we made this great movie together” jokes.)
In any event, I was thinking the same thing as Silvana. I’m expecting similar announcements involving 4 past Lead Actor winners, etc. (Of course, 4 of them are nominated anyway, so maybe they’ll just use Denzel/Daniel/Phil/Bobby.)