Oscar’s big miss: ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

It seemed an easy task when I told Guy and Gerard to follow Roth’s lead and help me turn the idea of “Oscar’s big miss” into a quick mini-series at the end of the season. Roth’s pick was undeniable. Gerard’s was inspired. Guy’s was well-spotted. What would I spring for?
Look, the truth is there are a lot of movies the Academy hasn’t properly recognized over the last 84 years, and they go all the way to near the beginning. “Metropolis,” “The Passion of Joan of Arc,” “City Lights,” “King Kong,” “Modern Times,” “Sullivan’s Travels,” “Paths of Glory,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “The Fountain,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “Another Year” and if not genre filmmaking in general, the entirety of the western genre surely all made for compelling picks. But what equates to a “big miss” anyway? What does it mean?
Does it mean the Academy looks foolish in hindsight? Does it translate to just an unfortunate opportunity lost? The definition I settled on was merely the concept of not recognizing greatness in its own time, and indeed, I think the test of time is necessary to really gauge.
The sights and sounds of Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” endure to this day, not just as registered film memories, but as tattoos on the collective soul of the medium. A showering woman shrieking in terror at the sight of a murderer’s blade, a spaceship lodged in the eye of the moon, a boulder chasing an adventurous archaeologist through a jungle corridor, a flight of attack helicopters charging to the sounds of Wagner, a cut from a tossed Simian femur to an orbital satellite and Gene Kelly atop a street lamp base, arm outstretched, crooning to the heavens. They are are undeniable portraits in the classic wing of film history.
The film grabbed two nods, so it wasn’t completely unrecognized. But a nice notice for supporting actress Jean Hagen and an obvious tip of the hat to the film’s original music was hardly what such an eventual staple of that level deserved. The Best Picture nominees that year were “High Noon” (one of few westerns that ever seemed to garner the approval of the Academy), “Ivanhoe,” “Moulin Rouge” (of the John Huston variety), “The Quiet Man” (featuring “High Noon” detractor John Wayne) and eventual winner, “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
It’s funny, the latter film, Cecil B. DeMille’s Ringling Brothers-inspired tale of a circus company and its leading honcho, has become one of the most infamous Best Picture victors of all time. It inspires a lot of vitriol. I never really feel that toward it, though, probably because it was a favorite of my Dad’s growing up and was always harmless enough. Funny how that works, but I digress.
When the American Film Institute issued its first “100 Years…100 Movies” list in 1997, “Singin’ in the Rain” was the highest ranking film that didn’t receive a Best Picture nomination (#10). No, the AFI isn’t a dictator of objective quality, but it’s significant because if nothing else, that list was a barometer of American cinema’s classic beats. And “Singin’ in the Rain” is just one of those films that somehow wasn’t recognized as great in its time.
The film was one of the first batch selected for preservation by the National Film Registry in 1989. It was tapped right along such films as “Casablanca,” “Citizen Kane,” “Dr. Strangelove,” “The General,” “Gone with the Wind,” “On the Waterfront,” “The Searchers,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Some Like it Hot,” “Star Wars,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Vertigo” and “The Wizard of Oz” that year, as well as fellow class of 1953 alum “High Noon.” Not bad company, and indeed, a couple of those films could be spotlighted for a piece such as this.
You watch “Singin’ in the Rain” today and maybe you think it’s hokey. Maybe it has a high key atmosphere that feels safe and warm and not all that challenging, but it tells a wonderful story in inventive ways, a story remarkably similar to the one we’re about to see awarded a Best Picture Oscar this year, in fact. And all I can really think about is all the nominations Donen and Kelly’s film didn’t even receive, while also wondering whether there is a single moment in this year’s eventual victor (or, indeed, any in recent memory) that will ever seem worthy next to that image of Kelly, well, singin’ in the rain.
This is a *brilliant* pick, Kris. Perhaps it’s hokey, but the rush of energy one gets while watching it is incredible. And from “Make ‘Em Laugh” to “Good Morning” (why prescription drug companies should not be able to advertise) we have some of the best song-and-dance sequences of all-time. Plus, like this year’s Best Picture winner, it’s a tribute to filmmaking.
And to call the scene when the title song is sung “classic” would be the understatement of the year…
I too love this pick.
The cinematography not only in the infamous singing in the rain sequence, but in that number with Debbie Reynolds on the stepladder are priceless and just gorgeous to watch. Personally, I feel that Gene Kelly was a more deserving Oscar nominee than Fred Astaire. Both had to deal with lone honorary awards to make up for lone major category losses
I first watched this a few years ago and never once did I think it was hokey. In fact, quite the opposite. The satire worked, the tribute to film making worked, and, of course, the song-and-dance worked. It’s a masterpiece in my book.
Great pick of course. Too bad I was just never a fan of musicals. I think Sweeney Todd and The Lion King are the only ones I like
While I enjoyed “The Artist”, I must say that it felt like a silent, black-and-white remake of “Singin’ in the Rain”. I mean, the stories are pretty much the same for the most part.
The Artist is essentially Singin in the Rain with a Jack Russell Terrier in the Donald O’Connor role.
It’s baffling that so many musicals, some not particularly impressive, have won or at least were nominated for Best Picture, but not the one that was arguably the best of them.
I’ve always been amazed that when people talk about the least deserving best picture winners of all time, they mention “The Greatest Show”, “Crash”, “Around the World in 80 Days” but they never seem to mention “My Fair Lady”. I know that it’s a film that has its fans, but it’s such an unmemorable, run-of-the-mill musical and I don’t think anyone would argue that “Dr. Strangelove” wasn’t a wholly more deserving film.
Dylans, you have to consider that back in 1964 much of Dr. Strangelove’s humour was considered quite vulgar to public sensibilities.
yes, but hindsight has clearly demonstrated what an original masterpiece it was and how “My Fair Lady” pales in comparison. I know why it didn’t win, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t have.
“Singin’ in the Rain” has a number of really terrific and inventive sequences in it, many of them iconic, but I do feel that it suffers on the whole from long stretches where it just drags along. But the best moments in the film really do work wonders, and make the film deserving of its classic status.
I think the 1950s are easily the most uneven Oscar decade for Best Picture. You’ve got five years where the Academy awarded enduring cinematic landmarks (“All About Eve”, “From Here To Eternity”, “On the Waterfront”, “The Bridge on the River Kwai”, “Ben-Hur”), and five very weak picks that include some that are widely named as the worst films ever to win Best Picture (“An American in Paris”, “The Greatest Show on Earth”, “Marty”, “Around the World in Eighty Days”, “Gigi”). It’s a decade of peaks and valleys (“Marty” is probably the middle ground).
Speaking of “An American in Paris”, I suspect one of the main factors in “Singin’ in the Rain” being overlooked was that they had already given Best Picture to a Gene Kelly musical the year before (and a far inferior one at that, as it turned out).
I don’t think “Marty” was a weak selection at all, certainly not in comparison to the other 4 mentioned.
You’re right about the academy ignoring Kelly because they may have felt they over-rewarded him the previous year. Also, SitR was considered at the time to be a very loosely structured catalog show, with random musical numbers stitched together by a minimum of plot. It wasn’t taken as seriously as the more formal, operatic musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein that were popular at the time.
This movie is quite simply in my top 10 favorite films of all time. It has been essential to my sum experience as a film lover. I adore the movie. It is full of so many moments that burst with life and joy. Gene Kelly is magic in it, as are O’Connor and Reynolds. Wonderful choice, Kris.
well said
I am not a big fan of musicals in general, but there are a few exceptions to that and this is definitely one of them. A ridiculously entertaining movie that holds up incredibly well with each viewing.
Love the film. I was stunned when I looked up how few awards it was up for. I figured it was up for/won a lot more than it did. My favorite sequence is the “Gotta dance” as it segues into the Cyd Charisse segment. Like a dream.
Watching it right now on TCM. :)
Man, I just don’t think there is anything in this world more entertaining than watching Gene Kelly dance. He kills me in the Moses number. Every time.