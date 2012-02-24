Oscar’s big miss: ‘The Ice Storm’

He may actually have a gold statuette on his mantelpiece, and therefore less to complain about than wholly unawarded contemporaries like Todd Haynes and Mike Leigh, but Ang Lee’s Oscar history is a curiously spotty and compromised one — repeatedly following a pattern of apparent goodwill on the industry’s part, followed by the Academy unceremoniously pulling the rug from under his feet.
Following two consecutive losses in the Best Foreign Language Film race in the mid-1990s — one of which, for the popular family-and-food drama “Eat Drink Man Woman,” qualified as a semi-surprise — the Taiwanese native returned the very next year with his English-language debut, “Sense and Sensibility.” It was a sufficient critical hit to emerge as a considerable Oscar favorite, landing Lee Best Director wins from the New York Critics’ Circle and the National Board of Review, plus his first DGA nod, only for its hopes to be swiftly and surprisingly dashed when the Academy nominated the Jane Austen adaptation for seven Oscars — none of them for Lee.
Undaunted, he returned to the Academy fold five years later with a far less obviously Oscar-friendly proposition, the Taiwanese martial arts epic “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” — the critical plaudits and unexpected commercial success of which carried it to 10 nominations, a record number for a foreign-language film, and Lee to his first DGA Award. With Golden Globe and BAFTA wins aiding his cause, the stage was perfectly set for Lee to make history by becoming the first person to win a Best Director Oscar for a foreign-language film — only for Steven Soderbergh to swoop in and take the prize in one of the Academy’s once-in-a-blue-moon disagreements with the Guild.
I hardly need to remind you what happened five years later, when Lee was once more nominated for the gay cowboy romance “Brokeback Mountain”: this time, the Academy did follow the DGA’s (and pretty much everyone else’s) lead by handing the director the Oscar, but dismayingly denied his film in the top category — again suggesting that, as much as they liked Lee’s work, they couldn’t quite go all the way with him.
However, between “Sense and Sensibility” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (and before the quiet failure of his ostensibly baity Civil War drama “Ride With the Devil”), came a less high-profile indignity that nonetheless ranks as the most egregious.
“The Ice Storm,” a 1997 adaptation of Rick Moody’s novel about upper-class familial erosion in the Nixon era, remains, for me, the best work of Lee’s career by some distance, and one of the great American films of its decade: sharp, sexy and porcelain-brittle, it cut through the genial humanism Lee had exercised in his previous, more popular films to reveal the coolly, even cruelly, meticulous stylist within.
Delineating the seemingly separate but unwittingly paralleled moral transgressions of two well-to-do Connecticut families over an ultimately tragic Thanksgiving holiday, it’s an atmospherically immaculate 1970s period piece that somehow seemed as keenly tuned into the social flux of Clinton’s America as Nixon’s, articulating modern family structures in which children have grown up too fast and parents haven’t grown up at all. Exquisitely filmed in minty, wind-slapped November grays and precisely performed by an ensemble of treasured not-quite-star actors, from old hands like Kevin Kline and Joan Allen to off-center young talents Christina Ricci and Tobey Maguire, who would, in many cases, never have quite so much to chew on again, it was a genuinely probing and unsettling film that nonetheless felt it had enough burnished weightiness and worthy relevance to be an Oscar player.
Things started promisingly: the film premiered (alongside future Oscar players “L.A. Confidential” and “The Sweet Hereafter”) at Cannes in the spring, where it was admiringly received by critics and landed the Best Screenplay award for producer-writer James Schamus. The film, backed by the then-fledgling Fox Searchlight Pictures, opened timeously at the end of October to further good reviews — but as the season’s gears began grinding, an early chill set in.
The film picked up a couple of encouraging precursor citations — notably a Golden Globe nod (and, later, a BAFTA win) for Sigourney Weaver, a WGA nod for Schamus and five top nominations from the astute London Critics’ Circle — but it became quickly apparent that the film was too reserved, too low-temperature for major Academy love, particularly with flashier critics’ darlings like “L.A. Confidential” and “Boogie Nights” hogging the alternative-vote conversation. Searchlight, meanwhile, was too young, and too distracted with sleeper-hit Britcom and eventual Best Picture nominee “The Full Monty,” to campaign as hard as they should have for their less likeable pet.
Still, if it was clear that this wasn’t Lee’s moment, the film still had reason to expect a stray mention or two on Oscar nomination morning: the overdue Weaver, at least, seem primed to collect a fourth career nod for her delicious, whip-wielding suburban vixen, while the film seemed exactly the kind of austerely witty screenwriting feat that the writers’ branch routinely stand up for when no one else will. And there was always the faint hope of a nod for Mark Friedberg’s extraordinary period-patchwork production design, or Frederick Elmes’s serenely autumnal lensing.
Alas, it was not to be, as the film scored a grand total of zero Academy Award nominations — yes, even Sigourney Weaver had to make way for surprise nominee Minnie Driver in the Best Supporting Actress race. A cold shoulder for a pretty frosty film, then, and not one that many industry observers particularly mourned at the time — particularly with cheerleaders of smaller contenders already intimidated by the Academy colossus that was “Titanic.” But as “The Ice Storm” has held on to its select but keen critical following, its ignoble Oscar donut looks like a curious blip, especially in light of its director’s later successes. I’d have handed the film a dozen Oscar nominations; I’d have settled for one.
Two years later, the Academy shook off their period prestige habit with another darkly comic study of warped suburban manners and mores as viewed through the prism of a dysfunctionally loveless family: “American Beauty” is a fine film, and still a pretty fresh choice of Best Picture winner, but it can’t equal Ang Lee’s 1997 masterpiece for psychological complexity or poetic formal assurance. I wonder if any members thought of the less beloved film when they cast their votes for Sam Mendes’s Oscar beast — probably not, but it reads like an apology anyway.
My no. 1 film of the ’90s. Fox wanted Titanic to win everything that year and wanted a best picture nod for their massive surprise hit Full Monty (first breakout for Searchlight) so practically did no campaign for Ice Storm. I know, I worked at Intl at the time. This was completely the studio’s choice what to push and not want to. Sad.
Fascinating — I always suspected as much. And so glad someone else loves the film as much as I do, if not more.
I prefer American Beauty but The Ice Storm was also quite wonderful. Rick Moody’s book is excellent as well and worth the time of anyone who loves the suburban nightmares of Cheever and Updike.
This film never did it for me, honestly. There are moments of great insight and clarity, but then there are ones that just feel contrived and phony – Elijah Wood’s stuff in particular. It’s an okay film but I definitely preferred others that year.
I’d like to add two more 90s Sigourney Weaver performances that should’ve been nominated: Dave (1993) — Supporting Actress (also co-starring Kevin Kline) and Best Actress for Death and the Maiden (1994).
I agree with Dave. But I found her a bit stilted/odd in Death and the Maiden.
I think you are forgetting her best role in the 90’s, “A Map of the World” in 1999. She was fascinating in it!
Thank you Ivan I sure did.
Along with the highlighting of this particular film (which I’ve yet to see, but plan on seeing very soon), this is a strong reminder of what a versatile director Ang Lee truly is, and how infrequently the academy has given him due recognition. How many directors (even great ones) would be able to make a film like “Crouching Tiger” with immaculate results, and then go make “Brokeback Mountain” with equally immaculate results. He is one of the few directors who frequently makes me question the auteur theory, not because his choices reflect so (there are plenty of directors who I can think of who TRY not to ever repeat themselves), but because of the results he gets.
Ang Lee’s versatility in film genres (dramas, period movies, western, comedy, action movies) reminds me only of Kubrick! :-)
Yes Ivan, very much so
Guy, thanks for writing about this excellent film, one of Lee’s best.
Lee went onto to make another masterpiece a decade later: “Lust, Caution.”
I’m aware of the film’s existence, thanks. ;)
I think this is the only time an actress missed out on an Oscar nom despite a Bafta win and a Globe nom for a drama.
Ang Lee’s the only 2-time DGA winner w/o 2 T2 (BP or BD) Oscars, only 2xGG-Dir-winning Bafta winner w/o T2 Oscars, only director w/o BP w/a lifetime haul of the Globe, Bafta, DGA, & NYFCC.
S&S: Only T2 snub despite T3 precursor noms (DGA/Bafta/Globe) & winning one, only snub for a film that was the year’s ONLY contender w/T3 precursor noms, only snub for a film winning 3/T6 precursors from 3 diff orgs (NY Director/Globe Picture/Bafta Picture)
Crouching Tiger only T2 Oscar loss (& a double loss in fact) w/DGA/Bafta T2 win/GG Dir vs. Traffic the only Bafta-snubbed win after losing DGA to a BD nominee (Crouching is also the only foreign language film to win the T3 precursors.)
Brokeback only T2 loss to winner it beat for DGA/Bafta, only T2 loss w/top prize at T4 precursors (/8 who did this) vs. Crash ½ GG Dir snubbed T2 win w/o Bafta or DGA; also, only movie ever to win Picture & Director with Globe/Bafta/NYFCC + DGA.
Jesus, all those abbreviations make my eyes cross over.
I may have to watch “Ice Storm” again. It bored me to tears the first time. But, Guy, you are the main reason I check sites such as this. If you liked it, I guess I should check it again.
I thought the acting was fantastic (particularly Weaver, Ricci). And I liked the cold tone of The Ice Storm. But personally, I didn’t find it to be particularly underappreciated come Oscar time. I just had so many other films that I loved, and were happy that they got due recognition. In fact, I have The Ice Storm number 6 on a few of my personal lists (writing, cinematography), just missing nom-mention.
What I consider Oscar’s biggest misses (of the past 40 years, chronologically)… Robin and Marian (1976) and Black Robe (1991). Robin and Marian’s score was Oscar-winning worthy. Barry won for virtually the same music in Out of Africa. I still have difficulty differentiating between the themes from Robin and Marin, Out of Africa, and High Road to China. As Robin and Marian was the first of these, I think it’s sad he won for Out of Africa instead. And R&M could have received other nominations as well. Not many, but a few.
As for Black Robe, a Canadian-Australian co-production released the year following Dances With Wolves…
Black Robe is Dances with Wolves with real teeth. Black Robe received many nominations from the AMPAS equivalents in Canada and Australia. And, it should have received AMPAS (USA) recognition for at least: cinematography, music score (the Georges Delerue score is one of my favourites), film editing. With possibilities for movie, director (Bruce Beresford), Supporting Actor (August Schellenberg), and other technical awards of which I’m not qualified to judge.
The Ice Storm was very bleak, and was generally an indictment of a cultural era. Totes shoved under the rug and took the fifth.
You know, sometimes I forget just how many films Ang Lee has made that I genuinely love, maybe because he’s not terribly prolific. This makes me want another movie from him badly.
And a better one than Taking Woodstock.
lol
