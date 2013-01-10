Oscars Nominations Snubs And Surprises: Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Moonrise Kingdom

The nominations for the 85th annual Academy Awards yielded some obvious nominations — like those for “Lincoln” and “Les Miserables” — but there were still quite a few snubs and surprises. The 2013 Oscars reserved no nods for “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Cloud Atlas,” for instance. Who in “Silver Linings Playbook” got a surpriseing Best Supporting Actress nod? And what did the academy have to say about “Argo” and “Moonrise Kingdom?”
Check out HitFix’s picks for the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2013 Oscars nominations.
Didn’t realize Jessica Chastain was in Argo…
fixaroo
Oscar nomination day will henceforth be known as Leonardo DiCaprio snubbing day.
Jessica Chastain wasn’t in Argo, I think you mean that Alan Arkin was nominated for Argo.
all fixed. must be that Chastain and Arkin look so similar.
What!? That’s crazy, they look nothing alike, Katie!!!!
– sincerely, Literal Stormshadow
Good list though.
I really wanted Cloud Atlas to get a nod for the score. Bummer
Agreed! Easily the best score of the year, regardless of how you felt about the movie itself. The score was practically a character in the film, and in addition to Best Score, it should feel snubbed for Best Supporting Actor as well.
I haven’t listened to the score by itself so you might be better-informed on this subject, but while I liked the “theme” that also featured prominently in the previews, it really does seem like more of a theme than a full-blown score. So I’m not too upset about it being snubbed from that category. However, no technical awards whatsoever? I find it hard to imagine that “Silver Linings Playbook” was more impressive in the editing category. But, you know, Weinsteins.
“Lowdown: Academy director’s branch went for Michael Haneke for “Amour” and David O. Russell for “Silver Linings Playbook” instead even though “Argo” landed best picture, editing, screenplay and an acting nomination for Jessica Chastain.”
The Chastain thing and you probably forgot the director of Beasts who also wasn’t expected. :)
Imagine the shocking snubs if Best Picture was still just five nominees. Lincoln, SLP, and Life of Pi are probably nominated. Amour would probably be the director nod but no picture nod. Beasts might be the shocking Best Picture nominee. That would then have meant Best Picture snubs potentially for Argo, ZDT, and Les Miz. Only one or two of those would have gotten in under the old system.
How was THE AVENGERS a surprise? Those popcorn movies always get nominated for technical awards. Especially when it comes to visual FX. Even every TRANSFORMERS movie was nominated in that category.
Btw, snub: DARK SHADOWS for art direction.
Clearly Ben Affleck has not been forgiven for DAREDEVIL and his time with J. Lo.
I honestly think that the only way for Leo to win an Oscar one day if he takes on a role that isn’t typical of him, is in a Best Picture nominee with a respected director, has huge box office, and Harvey Weinstein …. oh, wait … that’s this year.