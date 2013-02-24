Oscars try to reunite ‘The Avengers’

02.24.13 5 years ago

The stars of “The Avengers” may not all be seen on the big screen at the same time again until 2015’s sequel, but the Oscars attempted to re-assemble the heroes of Marvel’s smash hit. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeremy Renner joined together to hand out the best cinematography award to “Life of Pi” lenser Claudio Miranda. “Avengers” co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth were curiously absent. HitFix is live-blogging the Oscars here.

Check out photos of the partial team in action on the red carpet at during the ceremony:

