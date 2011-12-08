Oscarweb Round-up: 35 years of Eastwood at Warner Bros.

Remember that exchange on “Entourage” a few years back? Something about Clint Eastwood being set up at Warner Bros. for decades. “We give him $90 million to make movies now,” the studio head said. To which Turtle quipped, “I heard he uses 60 and pockets 30. That’s why he only does one take.” Like so much of the show, it was inside baseball, but it cracked me up. Anyway, the point being, Eastwood has been a fixture on that lot seemingly since the dawn of time. Every once in a while he’s ventured out and done a film with another studio, but home base is Warner Bros. So it makes sense for a handsome boxed set of his work there to hit the market. Enter “Clint Eastwood: 35 Films 35 Years at Warner Bros.,” which would make a great Christmas gift for the Eastwood fanatic in your family. It has everything from “Where Eagles Dare” to “Invictus.” [Amazon]
Charlie Rose sits down with “Moneyball” director Bennett Miller and stars Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. [CharlieRose.com]
The Castro Theatre of San Francisco to be revamped for live performance. [The Petrelis Files]
Donna Freydkin chats with “We Need to Talk About Kevin” star Tilda Swinton. [USA Today]
Happy 150th birthday, Georges Méliès. [MUBI Notebook]
Jason Reitman talks “Young Adult” and his LACMA live reading series. [Collider]
“Hugo” star Asa Butterfield on Martin Scorsese’s film school. [Huffington Post]
David Poland sits down with the Dardennes brothers to talk “The Kid with a Bike” [Hot Blog]
Billy Crystal gets the Gary Marshall seal of approval. [Carpetbagger]
Greg Ellwood talks “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” with Best Supporting Actor contender Alan Rickman. [Awards Campaign]
That Charlie Rose interview with Miller, Pitt and Hill was terrific. Makes me want to watch Moneyball again.
BTW, when is the Extremely Loud embargo lifted? Same day as Dragon Tattoo?
This isn’t related to any of the links, but what do you think about “Carnage” getting excellent reviews with the critics? Based on your reaction I certainly wasn’t expecting this.
This post is sure to win something at next year’s National Board of Review awards. Early congrats!
I saw Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close tonight at a screening in Chicago. While, I am sure that among readers of the site I will be in the minority, I loved the film. I came in with low expectations, as the trailers were very much cut to get to the emotional aspects of the film. However, to my surprise, Daldry handles the material extremely well. Pun intended. I was hooked with the story from the beginning and did not mind being subtly emotionally manipulated. Many scenes in the film sent shivers through my entire body, which is rare.
It was the first film I have seen this year that really said Oscar. The subject matter is emotional but it is handled in a way that really suits the material. Every performance in the film works. The lead, Thomas Horn, is excellent. I understand many people may be turned off by his work in the film, but to me it works exceedingly well. It captures the emotional heartbreak a son would suffer after losing a parent in a national tragedy. Max von Sydow is excellent. He likely will be the only competition Plummer sees all season. Bullok, while her role is definitely not as large as the trailer suggests, is excellent in the scenes she has. She broke my heart at the end of the film and will likely have the same effect on the general population and Academy voters.
As a fan of The Reader I was very excited to see the film and Daldry did not disappoint. It is likely to be a divisive film. The entire movie experience depends on what you think of Horn’s performance. The people I saw the film with did not like it as much as I did, so take me examination with a grain of salt. However, to me it is one of my favorite films of the year and should be considered the Oscar front runner at this point.