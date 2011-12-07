Oscarweb Round-up: A season of faux-nostalgia?

It’s been interesting finding myself caught in the middle on a great many films this year that have sparked passion on both sides of the scale. Watching the pendulum swing between love and hate on “J. Edgar,” “The Help” and now, “Hugo,” has been strange, because I can’t passionately argue one case over the other, but I sympathize with both. We first mentioned the idea of 2011 as a season of films about nostalgia a few weeks back, and that narrative has continued to take hold. Mark Harris recently spotlighted it, but went a step further into accusing films like “The Artist” and “Hugo” of “faux-nostalgia, pegging the latter for being “not a valentine to the dawn of movies [but] a valentine to the people who send those valentines.” Flattery, he seems to surmise, will get you everywhere with the Academy. [Grantland]
David Poland talks to “Young Adult” star Charlize Theron. [Hot Blog]
In honor of “W.E.,” Madonna’s five best moments on screen. [Movieline]
Glenn Kenny has his say on #teammargaret. [Some Came Running]
Peter Knegt commits to predicting the precursors. I can’t summon it anymore. [indieWIRE]
Angelina Jolie is being sued for copyright infringement over “In the Land of Blood and Honey.” [Hollywood, esq.]
Dave Karger runs a comb through his predictions. [Entertainment Weekly]
Sasha Stone on keeping the faith this time of year. [Awards Daily]
Albert Brooks talks about going to dark places for “Drive” at a recent Q&A for the film. [24 Frames]
I don’t the pendulum is swinging too far to the hate side for Hugo. There are detractors, sure, but not nearly as many as The Help or J. Edgar. Hugo is one of the best received films of the year, and a few people who were “meh” on it who can’t stand the praise are just making a fuss about it. No different than the detractors for The King’s Speech or The Social Network last year.
Correction: I don’t “think”
It’s a small circle at the moment, but I sense it widening. Mostly it’s too-cool-for-school types, though.
I actually mostly agree with Harris. He may have stated it too strong, but while I find “Hugo” to be decent, I’d never even consider it an Oscar worthy film (other than tech categories). It still plays to me as a film over-hyped by cinephiles and filmmakers, as well as though who usher in praise for a classic filmmaker doing something different and technically doing it well, as far as the 3D at least. Still, the story, pacing, and some other things were greatly lacking for me. In other words, I thought it should have had the magic feeling of Amelie, especially with the side characters in the train station which I felt were mostly undeveloped and worthless in Hugo. I also felt Cohen’s role struck an inconsistent tone, and I think that is more on the director than actor. Not to mention the weakness of Logan’s script, in my book: i.e., (Spoiler alert), the easiness of finding this professor who wrote the book right behind you in the library. Where was the magic in the kids discovering it an epic way on their own? My point being, I personally find the praise to be on the idea of the film and its technical achievements over the quality of the story and film as a whole. Just my take.
That said, I haven’t seen The Artist, but I think the film certainly benefits from the same nostalgic insider love of the movie making process. Whether it deserves such praise, I don’t know yet, but it obviously is getting some brownie points.
Your take on “Hugo” really summed up my feelings on the film. I don’t think it’s a bad piece of filmmaking , but it’s so not Oscar worthy, and I just found a lot to be desired when leaving the theatre. I think it had all the elements in place to be a great film, except a script that really works, and a weak script (not even a bad one) can throw everything else off. I’m also a bit surprised at the oscar tak for Ben Kingsley, I think Kingsley is easily one of the top 10 living actors right now, but this performance pales in comparison to some of his best. Like I said, the potential was there, but the script handles his character in a way that gelled awkwardly with the narrative. If there’s one performance I’d single out from “Hugo” it’s Chloe Moretz, who provided her character, and the film, with a sense of energy and charm that I’m not sure would have been there otherwise.
Regarding Hugo, it’s simple for me. Is the film perfect? No. But I walked out of the theater full of joy and with goosebumps. And I haven’t remotely felt this way about any movie I’ve seen this year, yet.
I agree with you. It was definitely a film that I left in such a state of euphoria, however afterwards when I went to think about it later it seemed to diminish slightly for me. But as a moment of cinematic escape it was definitely one of the most delightful treats for me this year. Would probably not show up in my top 10 but I could see it appearing in at least my top 20.
I didn’t think any movie was going to knock my opinion that Midnight in Paris is the best film of the year, but Hugo has sure come close. I still prefer Allen’s film, but speaking as someone who fully expected to hate Hugo when the trailer was released, the fact that it has since become one of my favorite films of the year is a major accomplishment in my book.
I think it’s a movie that won’t really be able to live up to the love I held for it in theaters when I watch it later, and it really is directed in such a way that it just has to be seen in 3D to make the right impression, but there’s no denying it’s one of those rare cinematic triumphs in terms of just being unflinchingly and genuinely heartwarming.
I thought last year that the movie world is turning to the sentimental. Endings were becoming less realistically justified and more and more emotionally justified (The Town, True Grit, etc.) Still when I wrote that, I wasn’t sure it was a trend, and I never expected War Horse.
