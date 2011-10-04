Oscarweb Round-up: Calling it too soon on ’50/50′

Linked in today’s round-up is a piece from the LA Times’ Steven Zeitchik asking what went wrong at the box office for “50/50.” It’s a shame, really, the instant analysis and diagnosis of films that hit and land a bit softly at the box office in opening week. “50/50” strikes me as a film that will build a bit of interest through word of mouth and maybe stack some more dollars in its favor. Then again, I thought “Warrior” would have been the same, but it started low and went further down the box office drain.
The point is, I think it’s unfortunate that the popular identity of a film has to be made or broken in the media based on first weekend numbers. Look at something like “The Help,” which didn’t even open in the top spot but soon claimed it and stayed there for three weeks straight. Let a film find that identity before assigning one to it. Anyway, let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…
Steven Zeitchik attempts a postmortem box office assessment on “50/50.” [24 Frames]
Anne Thompson takes note of Netflix’s Oscar-dominated top rentals. [Thompson on Hollywood]
20,000+ defendants dismissed from massive “Hurt Locker” torrent lawsuit. [Venture Beat]
The original ending of “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” revealed at Visual Effects Society summit. [Hollywood Reporter]
Brian Salisbury chats with Oscar nominee Robert Forster on the occasion of today’s Blu-ray release of Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown.” [Badass Digest]
Charlie Kaufman takes a moment to tell you how to write a story. [The Guardian]
Scott Feinberg offers up what he sees as the five reasons for releasing an Oscar hopeful in December. [The Race]
Jeffrey Wright talks “The Ides of March” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” [Collider]
I think that box office success/failure is viewed 2 ways, no?
For 50/50 to open with 8.6 million on an 8 million dollar budget … I think that’s very solid. And word of mouth is sure to give it a domestic total of about 30 mill if not much more. That – proportioned to it’s budget – is fantastic.
OR … you look at it as “Rogen, JGL, Kendrick, comedy-tipped trailer, etc … that should open to MUCH more than 8.6”.
Is good box office considered making 200 mill, or making a great number proportionate to the budget? If it’s the latter … than movies like Drive and 50/50 are doing absolutely fine.
I mean, what? Do they expect 50/50 to eventually make something like 100 mill? That just seems/seemed too lofty an expectaction, to me.
50/50 was a very, very good movie. Despite the earned laughs and the sincere moments, I think the marketing was off. I mean, Love and Other Drugs had ads that were funny, but the movie was actually kinda depressing and bad. The audience just probably think–fool me once, etc.
I hope more people see this movie.
I really enjoyed Jeffrey Wright’s work in The Ides of March. Great acting across the board, especially Hoffman and Gosling.