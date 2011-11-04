Oscarweb Round-up: Campaigning Clint for Razzie

I wrote up Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” which just premiered at AFI Fest, last night. Anne and I will also be discussing the film in the podcast this morning. But worth pointing to this morning is a Dan Kois piece that offers up the following observation: “Clint Eastwood is overdue for a Razzie!” Well, is he? He seems to get a pass year in and year out, despite some really awful outings amid his otherwise impressive enough post-millennium renaissance. But even in the good ole’ days he put out his fair share of doozies. And yet, no Razzie to show for it! Maybe it’s mean, but hey, this is the age of snark. (Though I would argue this same piece could be written for Woody Allen. It’s the price of being prolific. They can’t all be winners, and some are outright losers.) [Grantland]
Not only has Andy Serkis signed on to a sequel to “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” but 20th Century Fox confirms it will campaign the actor for Oscar consideration. [Deadline]
Michael Shannon on Oscar season: “If they want to throw a party, I’ll show up!.” [Vulture]
Jake Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, is showing is support for Shannon’s work in “Take Shelter.” [indieWIRE]
James Mangold looks back on “Copland” nearly 15 years later. [MTV Movies Blog]
Sasha Stone shrewdly notes studio push-back this year aimed at filtering buzz to peak at the right moment. [Awards Daily]
Allison Loring writes up Christophe Beck’s fun and bombastic score for “Tower Heist.” [Film School Rejects]
Jeff Wells continues his sight-unseen assault on “War Horse,” passing along a negative reaction (amid countless other posts knocking whatever the film might or might not be). [Hollywood Elsewhere]
David Poland sits down with “Like Crazy” star Anton Yelchin. [The Hot Blog]
I really enjoyed “Copland”, honestly, for the same reason I love Sean Connery’s “Indiana Jones” performance so much. A guy famous for being a badass when he was younger playing an older, less-so version of himself is just really interesting to watch when done right (of course, the fact that Stallone has done pretty much exclusively “older badass” roles since only heightens the contrast).
Clint Eastwood taking chances and not always knocking it out of the park is not the same as making Bucky Larson. End of conversation.
Exactly. Even on their worst days Clint and Woody Allen don’t make movies that end up in the bottom ten of the year. There is bad and then there is Bucky Larson, Season of the Witch, Abduction and Dream House.
At least “Abduction” and “Dream House” were change-of-pace films made by Oscar-nominated directors.
By the way, does the Clint Eastwood link work for anyone else? It seems to be linking to the “Tower Heist” soundtrack twice.
I wonder if Gyllenhaal will be the Julia Roberts to Michael Shannon’s Javier Bardem like last year.
There’ll be a push for Shannon, but Gyllenhaal doesn’t have anywhere near the amount of star influence that Julia Roberts has. Plus Sean Penn was very vocal about Bardem as well, saying it was the best performance in 40 years or something to the effect.
Oh yeah, Kris, have you picked up your Tree of Life Blu yet? I finally got around to getting mine and it has to be in the top 5 best looking Blu’s ever made.
I love RazzieWatch – it may be may favorite writing to come out of all the Oscar prognosticating that I’m so obsessed with.
I’m no Clint apologist, but I don’t get the outright hate for his recent movies. He’s never been a great director in my eyes, and he’s continuing to put out solid work. Gran Torino is hilarious even if Tao is bad in it, but the way people talk it’s like it killed their dog.
Wow…that RazzieWatch piece pissed me off. Eastwood has directed some pretty middling films in the past decade (Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Invictus) but come-the-fuck-on, a Razzie? Maybe for acting…in something like Any Which Way But Loose (which he didn’t direct, contrary to what the article says), but not for directing.
And what the hell is with singling out Immortals? Yeah, the trailer was awful, but have these assholes seen The Cell and The Fall? Both films with issues (script-oriented, IMO) but Tarsem as a director is undeniably talented.
Awesome! Serkis deserves a push and he should be nominated.
People are taking the Razzie Watch piece really seriously and personally, it seems. It’s a very tongue-in-cheek and hilarious series, which can easily be surmised by reading Kois’s previous entries.
Good point. I realized that the Eastwood thing was tongue-in-cheek after posting, but that Immortals comment still pisses me off. Didn’t seem like they were being deliberately tongue-in-cheek and hilarious to me…
Which isn’t to say that I thought they were being entirely serious about Eastwood the first time I read it: I thought they were just doing a slightly exaggerated version of the it’s-hip-to-hate-Eastwood card that most cinephiles play these days.
Scre4m deserves the Razzie this year. Eastwood’s bad is worse than Woody Allen’s.
Au contraire, mon frere. Eastwood’s worst is a bit dull. Woody Allen’s worst makes me cringe.
Eastwood is more than overdue for a Razzie. Overall his career should have produced more Razzies than Oscars by now…