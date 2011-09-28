Oscarweb Round-up: Gurus stake their claim

Linked in today’s round-up is the Gurus o’ Gold’s list of predictions post-Venice/Teluride/Toronto at Movie City News, and I was a bit surprised to see “The Descendants” leading the way in Best Picture. I think that has partly to do with there being a quality known commodity, as skepticism around things like “War Horse” and “J. Edgar” can amplify in the face of something you know has the goods. Still, I don’t expect the film, which I respect dearly, to maintain that hold for long. “Moneyball,” meanwhile, is a little bit lower than I would have anticipated, though I guess many are conceding that maintaining a conversation for the next four months will be challenging. Finally, “Midnight in Paris” sort of surprised me for it’s placement, too. I’ve been wondering lately whether it can bring out the passion necessary for first place votes (as Guy has contended all along). Now I’ve gone and dumped on three movies’ Best Picture prospects. Though I do think “The Ides of March” is too low on the list. Let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…

“The Descendants” leads the latest round of guessing for the Gurus o’ Gold. [Movie City News]

Tom O’Neil flashes back to “The Lion King” at the Oscars and the Tonys. [Gold Derby]

Jeff Nichols brings Michael Shannon to “Mud,” making for their third collaboration to date. [Deadline]

Brad Pitt eating in movies: The definitive food diary. [Vulture]

Cirque du Soleil sends up the Academy Awards in “Iris.” [24 Frames]

“You’re Next” wins big at Fantastic Fest. [Motion/Captured]

Nathaniel Rogers writes up the Best Foreign Language Film race. [Film Experience]

The submissions deadline for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Short Film rapidly approaches. [Oscars.org]

Jessica Chastain makes it across the pond to talk “The Debt,” among other things, naturally. [Guardian]

“Bridesmaids”: The longest argument ever. [Rope of Silicon]