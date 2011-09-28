Oscarweb Round-up: Gurus stake their claim

Linked in today’s round-up is the Gurus o’ Gold’s list of predictions post-Venice/Teluride/Toronto at Movie City News, and I was a bit surprised to see “The Descendants” leading the way in Best Picture. I think that has partly to do with there being a quality known commodity, as skepticism around things like “War Horse” and “J. Edgar” can amplify in the face of something you know has the goods. Still, I don’t expect the film, which I respect dearly, to maintain that hold for long. “Moneyball,” meanwhile, is a little bit lower than I would have anticipated, though I guess many are conceding that maintaining a conversation for the next four months will be challenging. Finally, “Midnight in Paris” sort of surprised me for it’s placement, too. I’ve been wondering lately whether it can bring out the passion necessary for first place votes (as Guy has contended all along). Now I’ve gone and dumped on three movies’ Best Picture prospects. Though I do think “The Ides of March” is too low on the list. Let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…
“The Descendants” leads the latest round of guessing for the Gurus o’ Gold. [Movie City News]
Tom O’Neil flashes back to “The Lion King” at the Oscars and the Tonys. [Gold Derby]
Jeff Nichols brings Michael Shannon to “Mud,” making for their third collaboration to date. [Deadline]
Brad Pitt eating in movies: The definitive food diary. [Vulture]
Cirque du Soleil sends up the Academy Awards in “Iris.” [24 Frames]
“You’re Next” wins big at Fantastic Fest. [Motion/Captured]
Nathaniel Rogers writes up the Best Foreign Language Film race. [Film Experience]
The submissions deadline for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Short Film rapidly approaches. [Oscars.org]
Jessica Chastain makes it across the pond to talk “The Debt,” among other things, naturally. [Guardian]
“Bridesmaids”: The longest argument ever. [Rope of Silicon]
While of course films like War Horse, J. Edgar and Extremely Loud are ones that people are watching out for, I think the one that has gone under the radar because of its mediocre trailer is Hugo.
I heard from a friend who saw it at a test screening that it is phenomenal. He says he thinks it could be a big contender and that the trailer was unrepresentative of what the film is actually like.
Since I don’t see a thread for questions for Oscar Talk, here goes:
Can you clear up this discrepancy?
There is no rule that states that Five Percent of first place votes is a cut off for eligibility. Rather, the rule states a film requires five percent of the total vote to be eligible for the BP nomination.
No where in the official rules does it mention first place votes. Additionally, the Rules for nominations suggest there is no special tabulation of Best Picture nominees, all nominees are done by preferential ballot, as they have always been tabulated.
BP Rule: [www.oscars.org]
“2. The pictures receiving the highest number of votes shall become the nominations for final voting for the Best Picture award. There may not be more than ten nor fewer than five nominations; however, no picture shall be nominated that receives less than five percent of the total votes cast.”
Nomination rules:
[www.oscars.org]
“5. In the nominations voting, the marking and tabulation of all ballots shall be according to the preferential or weighted average system. Votes for achievements in motion pictures not on the Reminder List will not be counted in the nominations balloting. Tabulation of final ballots shall be according to the plurality system. No “write-in” votes shall be counted on the final ballot.
6. Not more than five nominations shall be made for each award, except for the Best Picture award, which shall have not more than ten nor fewer than five nominations.”
Original Press Release announcing rule change:
[www.oscars.org]
“After much analysis by Academy officials, it was determined that 5 percent of first place votes should be the minimum in order to receive a nomination, resulting in a slate of anywhere from 5 to 10 movies.”
If the official rules don’t consider first place to be a qualifier then it is not a qualifier, despite what a press release says, can someone please contact the academy and clear up what’s going on with the rule change?
I haven’t posted it yet, so please re-post this there when it goes up.
Looking over the Gurus of Gold … I get the feeling (not that this is new, this year, any year, or with me) that a lot of the “I really think this movie/performances in IN” feelings could be dead wrong.
For instance, and I’m just picking one category as a random example: Best Supporting Actor could very well be: Plummer, Branagh, Armie Hammer, PSHoffman, and Tom Hanks (EL&IC).
Do I really think that will happen? No. But it COULD. I love these early days before a lot of inevitability.
That Bridesmaids clip was hilarious! Those who haven’t watched it should find the time to do so.
And check out all the bonus features that have made their made onto YouTube.
That thing about Brad Pitt made my laugh. After I saw “Moneyball” with my friend, she turned to me and said, “Holy crap, Pitt practically inhaled that Twinkie!”