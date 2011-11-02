Oscarweb Round-up: Lasseter gets his star

#Steven Spielberg #Harry Potter #Pixar
11.02.11 7 years ago

Not to follow up yesterday’s round-up with yet another Pixar-themed lead story, but, alas, when it’s in the news… Yesterday John Lasseter was the recipient of the 2,453rd star awarded/bought on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He apparently had some touching words for the late Steve Jobs, who passed away last month and was key to Pixar’s early success. I wasn’t able to attend the ceremony at the last minute, but Anne Thompson was on hand and got some nice video of the event. [Thompson on Hollywood]

Meanwhile, with that and with “Cars 2” coming to DVD/Blu-ray, John Young writes up Pixar’s top 12 movie moments. [Entertainment Weekly]

Brad Brevet offers up a guide to seven Oscar contenders to look for in November. [Rope of Silicon]

Art Directors Guild to pay tribute to the “Harry Potter” series. [Variety]

Because some UK critics didn’t like “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn,” Phil Hoad wants to ask if Steven Spielberg has lost his mojo. [The Guardian]

It looks like Disney is taking the heartland approach to drumming up interest in the director’s “War Horse.” [Film Metro]

Alexander Payne on adapting “The Descendants” from page to screen. [24 Frames]

On the occasion of Gil Cates’s passing, Arthur Axelman recalls how he convinced the former Oscar producer to make Billy Crystal a host. [The Wrap]

Brett Ratner talks “Tower Heist” and the Oscars, among other things. [Collider]

David Poland sits down with “Midnight in Paris” producer Letty Aronson. [The Hot Blog]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg#Harry Potter#Pixar
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSALEXANDER PAYNEBILLY CRYSTALbrett ratnerCARS 2Gil CatesHARRY POTTERIn ContentionJOHN LASSETERLetty AronsonMIDNIGHT IN PARISPIXARsteven spielbergThe Adventures Of Tintin The Secret Of The UnicornTHE DESCENDANTSTOWER HEISTWAR HORSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP