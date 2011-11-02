Oscarweb Round-up: Lasseter gets his star

Not to follow up yesterday’s round-up with yet another Pixar-themed lead story, but, alas, when it’s in the news… Yesterday John Lasseter was the recipient of the 2,453rd star awarded/bought on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He apparently had some touching words for the late Steve Jobs, who passed away last month and was key to Pixar’s early success. I wasn’t able to attend the ceremony at the last minute, but Anne Thompson was on hand and got some nice video of the event. [Thompson on Hollywood]

Meanwhile, with that and with “Cars 2” coming to DVD/Blu-ray, John Young writes up Pixar’s top 12 movie moments. [Entertainment Weekly]

Brad Brevet offers up a guide to seven Oscar contenders to look for in November. [Rope of Silicon]

Art Directors Guild to pay tribute to the “Harry Potter” series. [Variety]

Because some UK critics didn’t like “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn,” Phil Hoad wants to ask if Steven Spielberg has lost his mojo. [The Guardian]

It looks like Disney is taking the heartland approach to drumming up interest in the director’s “War Horse.” [Film Metro]

Alexander Payne on adapting “The Descendants” from page to screen. [24 Frames]

On the occasion of Gil Cates’s passing, Arthur Axelman recalls how he convinced the former Oscar producer to make Billy Crystal a host. [The Wrap]

Brett Ratner talks “Tower Heist” and the Oscars, among other things. [Collider]

David Poland sits down with “Midnight in Paris” producer Letty Aronson. [The Hot Blog]