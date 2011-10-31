Oscarweb Round-up: More on 2011 as ‘the year of The Beard’

Way back on Independence Day I settled on what I anticipated the narrative of the 2011 Oscar season to be: The Year of the Beard. Steven Spielberg is as prolific as ever, and across media, working feverishly both as director (“War Horse” and “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn”) and producer (“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Super 8” among others) on the big screen, while helping to usher things to the small screen, too, like “Falling Skies” and “Terra Nova.” And he’s hard at work in Virginia right now on next year’s “Lincoln.” Michael Cieply at the New York Times has caught up with this line of reasoning, it seems, and comes at it from the angle of Spielberg coveting recognition as an artist above a commercial player. [New York Times]
Anyone else Wells wants to take “commercial risks”? (Here I am guessing that Tintin doesn’t count – apparently because it, too, is successful. Such a shame).
Jeff Wells needs to have a lobotomy if he is to be accepted as a human being. As it is, he is a deeply unpleasant, joyless and highly egosticial douchebag.
I can barely stand to read him these days – in one of his latest posts, he says waiting for someone to take a picture and not simply walking through the frame is "a mark of middle class cluelessness." Bahaha, cue eye roll.
Generally i would agree with you, but I must say I sympathize with Wells on this one. I have to wonder why Spielberg puts so little of his own capital into his work, and why he seems not to have made any significant passion projects since Schindler’s List. Honestly it doesn’t seem very ambitious to me, for a guy who can literally get away with just about anything he wants in this industry.
Saving Private Ryan, AI, and Munich were all “passion” projects. So is Lincoln and Tintin.
I don’t really see why he has to put his money into his work. I always thought the first rule of business was use the other guy’s money.
War Horse is screening tomorrow and Wednesday. Can’t wait to hear the feedback.
I must say I can’t understand why you’ve dubbed Spielberg ‘The Beard’… His really isn’t a particularly powerful growth of facial hair.
I haven’t dubbed him that. It’s a legitimate nickname that the man has.
In that case, this is hilarious, haha.
there were so many ads for Moneyball on HE that you could barely see his predictions that Brad will win best actor & the film will win BP
Just perusing the latest projections for nominees, and I have to say, Kris, your projections for Best Supporting Actor would be one of the oldest groups of nominees I can recall. The average age would be 64 at the time of the ceremony, and if you remove Oswalt it jumps to 70.