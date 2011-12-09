Oscarweb Round-up: R.I.P. Jerry Robinson

It was with great sadness yesterday that I read the news of comic book artist Jerry Robinson passing. Robinson is widely known as the creator of the Joker in the Batman comic books (though that was naturally disputed by Batman creator Bob Kane in his time). It’s an iconic gift to the world of graphic literature, no matter how you slice it, and Robinson’s imprint on the industry was a considerable one. For “The Dark Knight,” filmmaker Christopher Nolan went back to the pages of Batman #1, the Joker’s first appearance, so it’s fair to say we owe Heath Ledger’s interpretation of the character to Robinson. Speaking of which, the prologue of “The Dark Knight Rises” was screened for select press last night. It will be attached to IMAX versions “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” [New York Times]

