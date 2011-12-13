Oscarweb Round-up: The year’s best performances

12.13.11

Tomorrow we’ll be continuing with the year in review as I post up “The Longlists,” a slate of spotlights in key areas that I’ve extended beyond the Oscar-centric five to 10 in each field. One of the joys in doing it that way was the opportunity to widen the net and recognize many of the year’s great performances rather than a specific slice. With that in mind, Sasha Stone has written up the year’s best performances. But what about you? Are there any performances that stuck out for you this year outside of the generally agreed-upon stuff? Anything on the fringe that hasn’t gotten its due, or perhaps something right in front of our faces that keeps getting leap-frogged in favor of others? I’m curious what you think. [Awards Daily]

Greg Ellwood talks to “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig. [Awards Campaign]

Kevin Carr sits down with “Take Shelter” star Michael Shannon. [Film School Rejects]

Brian Tallerico chats up “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” director Tomas Alfredson. [Hollywood Chicago]

Jason Reitman on “Young Adult” and the path not taken. [Carpetbagger]

Nicolas Winding Refn discusses his grim fairy tale, “Drive.” [24 Frames]

Christopher Nolan opens up a bit about “The Dark Knight Rises” to his favorite journalist. [Hero Complex]

Oscar hopefuls are lying low at the box office. [USA Today]

In honor of the recently embargo-free “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (zzzzzz), the top five badass female roles. [Collider]

Tilda Swinton on “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” her fratricidal tendencies and the “maternal instinct” myth. [Vulture]

