Oscarweb Round-up: The year’s best performances

Tomorrow we’ll be continuing with the year in review as I post up “The Longlists,” a slate of spotlights in key areas that I’ve extended beyond the Oscar-centric five to 10 in each field. One of the joys in doing it that way was the opportunity to widen the net and recognize many of the year’s great performances rather than a specific slice. With that in mind, Sasha Stone has written up the year’s best performances. But what about you? Are there any performances that stuck out for you this year outside of the generally agreed-upon stuff? Anything on the fringe that hasn’t gotten its due, or perhaps something right in front of our faces that keeps getting leap-frogged in favor of others? I’m curious what you think. [Awards Daily]
Greg Ellwood talks to “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig. [Awards Campaign]
Kevin Carr sits down with “Take Shelter” star Michael Shannon. [Film School Rejects]
Brian Tallerico chats up “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” director Tomas Alfredson. [Hollywood Chicago]
Jason Reitman on “Young Adult” and the path not taken. [Carpetbagger]
Nicolas Winding Refn discusses his grim fairy tale, “Drive.” [24 Frames]
Christopher Nolan opens up a bit about “The Dark Knight Rises” to his favorite journalist. [Hero Complex]
Oscar hopefuls are lying low at the box office. [USA Today]
In honor of the recently embargo-free “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (zzzzzz), the top five badass female roles. [Collider]
Tilda Swinton on “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” her fratricidal tendencies and the “maternal instinct” myth. [Vulture]
Jesper Christensen in Debt is a performance that was really overlooked (although the film didn’t totally register with anyone either, it seems, despite Chastain’s presence). From the movies that I’ve seen so far this year, he is the most memorable and scariest villain.
If you look, it actually did fairly well box office-wise. Happy for that.
Jeannie Berlin in Margaret. A great comeback, even if it was technically made 5 years ago. Would love to see her do more.
That “Top Five Badass Female Roles” list on Collider is incomplete without The Last Seduction. Linda Fiorentino was amazing in it.
Mia Wasikowska completely took me by surprise in Jane Eyre. Such a minimal yet sensual performance, reminded me of a young Isabelle Huppert.
Then comes Kristen Wiig. I knew she could be funny as hell, but in Bridesmaids she revealed this vulnerable side of hers that completely won me over. She has the chops of a Diane Keaton, let me tell ya. I read she’s acting with DeNiro under Sean Penn’s direction in a new movie next year. Can’t wait for that.
Like I’ve been saying I can’t praise Harrelson enough. As you said Kris, its his best work by far. Shannon hit it on the nail regarding Harrelson’s focus.
Re that badass female list, one performance since the early 90s makes the top five? How sad is that?
Saw Dragon Tattoo last night. It was fucking awesome. Glad that it won’t be getting Oscar recognition… it doesn’t deserved to be grouped with such mediocrity.
“deserve”
Kris, will you be doing another Top Ten Shots list? That list is one the highlights of the season for me every year.
Of course. But later. Usually not until late-January, early-February.
Great! Looking forward to it.
Kris, if you wanna criticize Dragon Tattoo, why don’t you come up and write a real piece instead of snidely ‘not’ commenting on it? I actually really respect your opinions, so it’s disappointing when you put down a film as much as you have this one without really explaining why.
I can’t help it if the inspiration isn’t there. It really isn’t. There’s a note about it in the Off the Carpet column, though.
Helen McCrory – Hugo
Sebastian Armesto – Anonymous
Rose Byrne – Bridesmaids
Bryan Cranston – Drive
Matthew McConaughey – Lincoln Lawyer
Tom Hiddleston – Thor
Jessica Chastain – The Debt
I could go on and on. These few jump out for me right now.
Second Bryan Cranston in Drive. Terrific performance.
Hey Kris why aren’t you predicting Branagh he’s practically locked
Because he’s not “practically locked.” I just think he’s a bit overshadowed but the PR is picking up some slack on him as of late. Weird category.
I actually think that aside from Brooks and Plummer … Supp. Actor could be a complete WTF come Oscar morning.
There just seems to be so many angles for various actors, but no set-in-stones. i.e., Branagh, Oswalt, Nolte, Kinglsey, Cumberbatch, Horn/Hanks, Serkis, John Goodman, Forster. I could see any of those “popping” up on Oscar nom morning. A great and befuddling category this year.
VERA FARMIGA – Henry’s Crime
Mark Strong in Tinker Tailor.
I’ve said it before, even though apparently everyone thinks I’m nuts, but hands-down my favorite supporting performance of the year (behind Chastain in “The Help”) was from Rachel McAdams in “Midnight in Paris”. I loved her in that movie.
Also, I’m definitely on the bandwagon with those who think Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne should be getting more attention than the very-good-but-overrated Melissa McCarthy.
Oh, and lastly, Tom Hiddleston in “Thor” managed to do a really great job with a performance that could have been easily phoned in. Best fully-realized, over-the-top, cartooneque villain performance since Frank Langella’s Skeletor.
McCarthy is the ‘story’ of Bridesmaids, not Byrne :( And Wiig is fantastic, but would never make it in the Lead category. So no fire, there. All McCarthy. Maybe Screenplay (for Wiig).
I’m not surprised everyone forgot about it, but Bruce Greenwood in Meek’s Cutoff really gave a wonderfully authentic-feeling piece of acting. Michelle Williams was great too, of course.
Brad Pitt in “Moneyball”
Joseph Gordon Levitt and Anna Kendrick in “50/50”
Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller (who, IMO, steals the movie) in “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Saoirse Ronan and Eric Bana in “Hanna”
Charlotte Gainsbourg and Kirsten Dunst in “Melancholia”
Ryan Gosling and Evan Rachel Wood in “The Ides of March”
Chloe Moretz in “Hugo”
Armie Hammer and Leonardo DiCaprio in “J. Edgar”
Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain in “The Help”
…and more I hven’t seen yet
JGL? I thought Seth Rogen was much stronger.
Winona Ryder in The Dilemma, Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, and Kevin Kline in No Strings Attached, and Tom Hiddleston in Thor…very good unsung performances.
Oops…have to add Michael Parks and Melissa Leo in Red State.
Bryce Dallas Howard in The Help and 50/50… she’s getting left in the dark but I loved her work this year!
My favorite performance this year so far is Hunter McKraken in The Tree of Life.
Juliette Binoche in Certified Copy. Fantastic.
1. I don’t understand how Saoirse Ronan’s work in Hanna has been virtually absent from the conversation this year. I see she got a Best Young Performer nomination this morning from the BFCA, but she belongs firmly in the conversation for Best Actress.
2. Speaking of young performers, Thomas Horn is fantastic in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. A first time actor who carries a highly emotional movie on his shoulders and does an amazing job. I’m curious as to whether the movie’s general absence from the landscape so far is because people don’t care for it, or that not enough people saw it before their respective organizations voted.
3. My out-of-left-field, no-one-is-talking-about-this-but-I-think-they-should-be choice would be Jake Gyllenhaal in Source Code. Call me crazy, but I think he does some of his best work in that movie – up there with Brokeback Mountain and Zodiac (for which he was also underappreciated). He has to externalize a lot of internal mechanics in that role, as his character tries to solve a race-against-the-clock puzzle while dealing with extreme disorientation and some emotionally devastating surprises. How he processes it all, and then moves forward trying to achieve an end that will satisfy both his mission and his own agenda…I think he does a fantastic job.
Totally forgot that performance…Gyllenhall was great…career best work…Great choice!
Really one of the best performances of this year has to be hands down, Ezra Miller in “We Need to talk about kevin”, it was thoroughly haunting and chilling, almost two months later it has still stayed with me. I’m still confused to why he isn’t being nominated for awards. And seriously I like bow down to Tilda Swinton.
I’m still waiting to see some movies, but I’ll offer a couple of odd observations on the year’s best performances.
Among young actors, this is Ronan’s year to shine, but Mélusine Mayance was memorable as the young Sarah in Sarah’s Key. Also, Amandla Stenberg nearly stole the show in Colombiana, a movie that wasn’t nearly as good as its actresses deserved.
I find myself sympathizing with both those who loved Blanchett’s performance in Hanna and those who hated it. It has a kind of “I drink your milkshake” quality to it.
Nobody’s talking about Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris. Perhaps he’s a victim of his own likability. Several actors who’ve played that role in a Woody movie (the role of Woody’s double or psychological projection) have failed. Wilson makes it look soooo easy but that just can’t be the case.
Chastain’s best work this year was in The Tree of Life, hands down. She’s one of the reasons the movie is powerful.
Binoche’s performance in Certified Copy has been mentioned but I have to speak up too. It’s not just interesting and smart. It’s intriguing. It lingers.
Those who’ve seen The Guard know Gleason gave a masterful performance. Don Cheadle brought a lot to a supporting character that could easily have too ridiculous or too flat in lesser hands. By the end, I’m not sure which character’s story I’d rather follow. I want to know what happens to both of them. Cheadle deserves some recognition for that.
Knightly’s performance in A Dangerous Method has been unfairly ridiculed. She did great work. The movie itself was a little dull, and the character of Spielrein was presented in such a way as to lose sight of her arc. There’s a great story in there, but it needs to be retold as a story primarily about Spielrein. I don’t imagine there’s any better actress for the part than Knightly.
Not to get all LexG on the topic, but Elle Fanning for Super 8 and Liana Liberato for Trust would be 100% locked for nominations on my 2011 Oscar ballot.
Sometimes you wonder how much the audience opinion affects those who hand out nominations. The debt will with its 7.0 at IMDB most likely not get any noms(When is the academy gonna start nomming ensembles?) but it´s the best edited film of the year,if Chastain gets nommed it should be for this one and Christensen for best supporting actor. No marketing,small film but Brendan Gleeson is a marvel in The guard.If Clooney seriously get nommed for portraying himself again,it will be a shame.DiCaprio will and should get the nom,lets hope the academy for once can learn to seperate an ingredient from the final product. Drive,best adapted screenplay?What? The movie might have some strengths but it sure as hell aint the dialogue.God,what awful films.I guess I rude for Tinker,tailor,being swedish and all…