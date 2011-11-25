Oscarweb Round-up: Trying to get a bead on Best Supporting Actress

There are two main categories that really have me scratching my head at times this year: Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress. The Jessica Chastain situation has become maddening for me. It should be a no-brainer: “The Help,” by miles. Yet there’s confusion. But whatever. We were probably the first to have Shailene Woodley in the mix, but I still find myself wondering if she’ll just be skipped over. And the frontrunner, which we’ve had at the top since day one thanks to Guy having had a look at Berlin in February, still sits on my stack of screeners. Maybe I should finally watch “Coriolanus” and get the perspective I need. (Talk about a no-brainer.) Anyway, Jeff Wells recently offered his thoughts on how he’d like it all to pan out. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
Pete Hammond catches up with prolific composer Alexandre Desplat. [Deadline]
Scott Bowles talks “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” with David Fincher. [USA Today]
Celebrating the makeup of “Super 8.” [Film Experience]
Listen to Howard Shore’s “Hugo” score. [ParamountGuilds.com]
David Poland sits down with the director’s writer, John Logan. [Hot Blog]
Greg Ellwood has the poster for “In the Land of Blood and Honey.” [Awards Campaign]
More on Fox Searchlight’s embracing of NC-17 for “Shame.” [Speakeasy]
Why the film could legitimize the rating. [Hollywood Reporter]
Steve Pond on gems and long shots in the foreign language film category. [The Odds]
Redgrave has had a rough couple of years and is truly a legend. I can easily see them giving her a second Oscar, especially if they don’t give Meryl another one.
I worry somewhat about Redgrave. I just need to see that people are seeing the film, because It feels so incredibly under the radar right now. It doesn’t really need all this exposure, but given the film it’s in, it can’t be called a lock.
Kris,
If you’re not going to watch Coriolanus, you can send it to me. ;)
Gotta tip the hat to Nathaniel Rogers for pegging Woodley and her role as pretty Oscary material as early as last April. He’s had her in the mix for a while.
In a year that has a lot of admired films but very few adored ones, I’ve been thinking more and more that the full-on charm assault of McCarthy and of Bridesmaids on the whole could be really formidable – especially given the openness of the category. She could beat Redgrave the exact same way Tomei did, I think. Then again, I find that I get way dumber about predicting the older I get.
Oh has he? Embarrassed I didn’t notice. I didn’t spring to her until I began hearing about the actual performance just before Telluride.
Carey. Mulligan.
Yeah, I feel like it’s down to Redgrave, Spencer, Bejo, Woodley, Chastain, Bullock, and Mulligan. Those 7.
Which 2 are left out is beyond me. I think Spencer is safest right now, and Redgrave if it’s seen.
For me it breaks down like this:
REDGRAVE – lock
SPENCER, BEJO – secure
MULLIGAN, CHASTAIN – what’s the campaign strategy?
WOODLEY, BULLOCK – wait and see
I have to say that (for once in a blue moon) I agree with Jeff Wells…Jessica Chastain deserves the nomination for “Take Shelter” rather than “The Help.”
I could see McCarthy scoring a Golden Globe nomination, which may be enough to get her into the race; if she doesn’t, she’s out.
It is a huge mystery to me why Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t mentioned more in supporting actress for The Help. I just saw the film and to me she really is the scene stealer. I definitely think she deserves a nomination.
For me: Mulligan, Chastain, Amy Ryan, Bejo if she is here and not lead. Haven’t seen Redgrave.