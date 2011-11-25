Oscarweb Round-up: Trying to get a bead on Best Supporting Actress

There are two main categories that really have me scratching my head at times this year: Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress. The Jessica Chastain situation has become maddening for me. It should be a no-brainer: “The Help,” by miles. Yet there’s confusion. But whatever. We were probably the first to have Shailene Woodley in the mix, but I still find myself wondering if she’ll just be skipped over. And the frontrunner, which we’ve had at the top since day one thanks to Guy having had a look at Berlin in February, still sits on my stack of screeners. Maybe I should finally watch “Coriolanus” and get the perspective I need. (Talk about a no-brainer.) Anyway, Jeff Wells recently offered his thoughts on how he’d like it all to pan out. [Hollywood Elsewhere]

