‘Other Guys’ duo Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg to play warring dads in new comedy

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are going to war.

The “Other Guys” stars are close to re-teaming on “Daddy's Home,” another comedy from Ferrell and Adam McKay's Gary Sanchez Productions that will see the former playing a “mild-mannered radio executive” attempting to impress his new wife's two children – only for their “freeloading, freewheeling” biological father (Wahlberg) to show up and compete for their affection.

“Horrible Bosses” 2 helmers Sean Anders and John Morris are currently in talks to direct from a script by McKay, Chris Henchy, Brian Burns and Etan Cohen (who was attached to direct a previous version of the film co-starring Vince Vaughn).

Directed by McKay, “The Other Guys” grossed more than $220 million worldwide (albeit on a steep $100 million budget) and met with largely positive reviews. Wahlberg will be seen in this summer's blockbuster sequel “Transformers: Age of Extinction” while Ferrell has “Welcome to Me” with Kristen Wiig and “Get Hard” co-starring Kevin Hart in the pipeline.

