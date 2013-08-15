Our 15 Favorite Near-Misses In Hollywood History

Working in Hollywood is a lot like breakdancing in quicksand. It’s amazing that anything ever gets made considering the square dance that goes on during development and pre-production on every film. Today, we’re looking at films that almost happened, films that would have no doubt changed things for the various participants if they had made it all the way to release.
These are in no particular order, because we’d have a hard time picking which of these stories entertains us the most. All we know is Hollywood has had some amazing near-misses over the years, and these are the ones that intrigue us the most.
After clicking through the gallery below, vote for which project you would’ve most liked to have seen in the poll further down.
Yeah, I’d love to have seen Kubrick’s “Napoleon”, but it’s all about David Lean for me. I actually didn’t know he had gotten so far on his next film (and an adaptation of one of my favorite writers no less) and it just breaks my heart to think of it. Well, maybe not breaks, but it’s a damn shame.
The implications of Disney’s “A Princess of Mars” are very great, in not colossal. If it had been at least as brilliant as “Snow White” and at least as successful, the history of cinema might have been drastically altered. A lot more animated features might have been made, if not a tremendous number more.
Imagine Fahrenheit 451, Starship Troopers, The Puppet Masters, Stranger in a Strange Land, Childhood’s End, Eric Frank Russell’s brilliant Wasp, I, Robot, Lovecraft’s work, Conan, and many many others being adapted into animated features AT THE TIME OF THEIR PUBLICATIONS. The authors would have written with this as a real possibility and probably would have written more original screenplays. Think of the artists/illustrators/painters who would have gone into animation. Imagine Dali doing animated features. How about a Dali Stranger in a Strange Land done in the style of his science fiction Last Supper?
A coupe of others:
Oliver Stone’s Mission Impossible II.
Spielberg’s Rain Man
Tim Burton’s Superman Lives starring Nicholas Cage
I would have also loved to have seen David Fincher’s Mission: Impossible III.
I prefer David Lean as a filmmaker, but the obvious answer here is Kubrick’s Napoleon. It’s a chapter in history bursting with cinematic potential and fits interestingly into Kubrick’s legendary filmography. I haven’t loved his films as much as many, but colour me intrigued nevertheless. Just because it’s an obvious answer doesn’t mean it’s the wrong one.
Definitely CRUSADE. Love the script and I hope someone recognizes the box office potential in the story and puts up some money to get it made. I’ll start holding my breath…
Arnold and Gilliam is a missed opportunity.
Love the Hollywood ‘What Ifs’, more pleased!
First I’m hearing of this Kubrick directed LOTR adaptation staring the Beatles. That sounds absolutely bananas. How would these giant personalities work together? Blissfully? Disaster? Shame we will never know.
Which Beatle would be which Hobbit?
Supposedly, John Lennon would have played Gollum.
As many of the really good “What If’s” here posit tantalizing speculations of What Could Have Been, I still mourn for the possibilities of Spielberg’s TALISMAN. Indeed, if the right casting could be done for the Jack and Wolf characters, this could become a fantasy classic for the ages in the right hands. But as a proven adapter of King’s work (THE GREEN MILE, THE MIST), maybe Frank Darabont, rather than Steven, should be the better man to tackle the project now.