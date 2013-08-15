Our 15 Favorite Near-Misses In Hollywood History

Working in Hollywood is a lot like breakdancing in quicksand. It’s amazing that anything ever gets made considering the square dance that goes on during development and pre-production on every film. Today, we’re looking at films that almost happened, films that would have no doubt changed things for the various participants if they had made it all the way to release.

These are in no particular order, because we’d have a hard time picking which of these stories entertains us the most. All we know is Hollywood has had some amazing near-misses over the years, and these are the ones that intrigue us the most.

After clicking through the gallery below, vote for which project you would’ve most liked to have seen in the poll further down.