With part 2 currently racking up the bloody bodies (and box office dollars), it’s only a matter of time before the casting news for “The Expendables 3” starts pouring in. Nicolas Cage as already signed on, and the producers reportedly also want Harrison Ford and Clint Eastwood to join the fun. In that spirit, HitFix has picked another 15 action heroes and heroines who we’d like to see kick some ass in the next film.
Check out our choices below. Agree? Disagree? Who did we miss?
Our ‘Expendables 3’ action legends wish list
Since when has Nic Cage signed on? I remember that Sly said on the red carpet that he wanted him, Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford for part 3 and suddenly one day later, everybody was reporting that he had already signed on!
Where is Michael Dudikoff in? I used to watch the American Ninja movies with my mom when I was a child.
Or Rothrock, for that matter, if they want to up the female quotient of the team.
How is micheal Jai White a legend? he did a terrible spawn movie and everything else has been straight to video, the only ones on that list that are either not too old or not too lame are jim brown,jackie chan,roddy piper,LOUIS gossett jr,and rutger hauer
how about putting people who still have the muscles to do action? Ernie Hudson? Kurt Russel? Micheal Bien? Mark Dacoscos
But have you seen any of his straight to video movies? Some of them (and his performance in all of them, both acting- and fighting wise) are much better than most modern theatrical released action movies. Y’know, those that feature “serious” actors, like Neeson, Damon or Farrell, because apparently no studio wanted to hire people with muscles and/or real fighting skills anymore.
Also I think it’s funny that you suggest Ernie Hudson. While I always enjoy seeing him anywhere, he is a much weirder suggestion that White.
Agreed Kurt russel he is snake pliskin for Christ sake
I think everyone forgets the baddest ass of them all: William Smith. No expendables should be without him.
Where’s Wesley Snipes on this list???
If he gets out of jail how about Wesley snipes or mr t. Also the American ninja himself Michael dudikoff. If they could fit it in their schedules vin diesel or Dwayne johnson
I think people are getting carried away with the list. I think the vibe Sly was going for was ” classic ” action stars. With a small exception to statham. Steven Segal being a very impressive and accomplished fighter just seems like the logical choice. They hit the jackpot with Van Damme. I think maybe for the next villain, Michael Ironside, Jackie Chan should also be considered, Kurt russel, Nicolas Cage is a welcome addition.
I agree with Steven Seagal. I kept saying he should have been in there already. Jackie Chan and Chow Yun Fat would be great additions. They truly are legends as well. But what about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Steve Austin was already includes since the first why not “The Rock”? Also, and it may seem as a long shot, but Wesley Snipes has been in many action films and with his martial arts, Jason Statham could have his hands full. Plus it would be good to see sly and snipes together again since Demolition Man.
Burt Reynolds, samuel l jackson, and Sean Connery
Sorry Sean Connery is retired is not making any more movies.
Burt Reynolds, Sean Connery, and Samuel L Jackson
Let’s get Gene Lebell so Seagal will stay far, far away.
He’s burned too many bridges and lost too much credibility after the mob fiasco.
I see all these lists and all these comments… and I agree 100% with all these names but I am seriously shocked that people haven’t mentioned a pretty ripped dude that was in a move with Ahnold and Sly… this guy even had his own action movie in the 80’s… this man is… Carl Weathers. Carl. Freakin’. Weathers.
Oooh nice one!
And for that matter, what about Bill Duke?
I say let’s get Steven Seagal,Kurt Russel,Dwayane The Rock Johnson, Wesley Snipes, for Expendables 3 for Expendables 4 let’s get Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Carl Weathers.
On the side of the ladies let’s add Kate Beckinsale, Milla Jovovich, Lucy Liu and Uma Thurman. Then take it one step further and use the third film to introduce a female version of ‘The Expendables.’ (Why should guys have all the fun?) Have Grier and Hamilton be the counterparts to Stallone and Statham. And add actress Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones Brienne the Beauty) as their resident powerhouse.
Forgot Gina Carano and Geena Davis.
Lori Petty
Lori Petty would be a great pick
Where’s Carl Weathers? C’mon!
Lorenzo Lamas
Kurt Russell
Wesley Snipes
Henry Silva
Cynthia Rothrock
Jean Reno
Except for Danny Trejo and Jesse Ventura, this is not an interesting list. What they need to do for Expendables 3 is to beef up the bad guys.
Sigourney Weaver can kick ass with the best of them!
If Wesley Snipes, Carl Weathers and Steven Seagal aren’t signed up for this, I will scream bloody murder.
How bout for women we see
How could you forget jack Bauer and macguyve? This needs some tv badassses
Clint Eastwood, Nicolas Cage, Harrison Ford and Wesley Snipes will appear in Expendables 3…..[www.guessn.com]
MEL GIBSON, STEVEN SEAGAL, KURT RUSSEL, TOM BARRINGER
MR. T , Kurt Russell, Wesley Snipes, Lorenzo L, Carl Weathers and Jimmy Superfly Snuka! (ok just kidding on the last one)
Guys: Steven Segal, Jackie Chan, Michael Jai White, Wesley Snipes. Ladies Milla Jovovich, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Garner,Michelle Yeoh, and Lucy Lawless.
Forgot to mention on the ladies list – Zoe Saldana
Here are some of the stars I want to see:
Michael Dudikoff
Nicolas Cage
Steven Seagal
Carl Weathers
Sigourney Weaver
Ron Pearlman (as a bad guy)
well, you do the rest!!!
I would like to see Harrison Ford in the expendables 3, and I would also like to see kurt Russel in it too.
Mel Gibson
Al Pacino
The rock
Liam neeson
Sean Connery
And for villains…..
Danny trejo
Kurt russel
Quentin tarintino
I would love to see michael jai white and wesley snipes as evil warlord brothers!! Taking on the team
Jesse Ventura !!