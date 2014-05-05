Our favorite season-ending TV cliffhangers

Cliffhangers aren't just for finales.
Recent shows as different as “24” and The Collected Works of Shonda Rhimes have proven that if you drop a cliffhanger on a weekly basis, audiences will keep coming back, while soap operas have been doing almost daily cliffhangers for decades.
But the season-ending cliffhanger is a particular creature. Producers know that they have to drop narrative bombs big enough to carry audiences across not just a couple weeks, but several months of anticipation and speculation.
There's a reason why “Who shot J.R.?” and “Is Buffy Dead?” and “Wait, that was a Flash-Forward?” are questions that instantly bring back memories of both the finales in question, but also the months of pondering and waiting.
With so many of our favorite shows signing off for the season, we put our heads together to list some of our favorite season-ending cliffhangers and pay tribute to them.
OBVIOUSLY there are spoilers here, but mostly just for older shows and we didn't spoil how most of the finales resolved.
Check out our list and chime in with some of your favorites!
If you’re going to put the unresolved 24 cliffhanger in the list, then the one at the end of Twin Peaks belongs on the list too.
“We were taking a break”? Have you ever actually seen “Friends”?
How about The Office S2, Casino Night? I think the Jim/Pam stuff launched a thousand squeeing fan sites.
I remember being devastated over Buffy’s “The Gift”.
I didn’t know the show was coming back….so I thought it was really the end
I’ve always pretended it was.
It’s probably for the best….but then we’d miss out on Once More With Feeling..
Not only Once More With Feeling, but all of the great Season 6 episodes. That season is unfairly maligned, but it has some of the best work they’ve ever done:
Once More With Feeling (duh)
Tabula Rasa (my favorite)
Life Serial (possibly the greatest comedic episode they’ve ever done)
Doublemeat Palace (great Soylent Green parody)
Older and Far Away (Best. Bottle episode. Ever.)
Normal Again (One of the best, “It was all a dream” eps ever, and heartbreaking to see Joy back “alive.”)
Seeing Red (Tara… no!)
Grave (Spike fights for his… SOUL???)
All-in-all… Season 6, for me, is better than 1, 4, and 7. Only 5, 2, and 3 are better, overall.
But man… of those episodes I listed, some are the best Buffy ever. Thinking OMWF, Tabula Rasa, and Normal Again are in the Top-10… with a shout-out to Life Serial for just missing the cut.
If you like. I strongly disliked season six and seven intensely, and I’m in a minority of fans (and almost unique among filkers, it seems) in thinking that “Once More With Feeling” wasn’t actually that good.
Even your own ranking admits it was a middling season, and to my mind, being better than seasons 1, 4 or 7 is a pretty low bar to clear.
My ranking in no way makes it a “middling” season. Yes, it happens to be squarely ranked in the middle of Buffy seasons, but we’re talking decimal points here.
Between 5, 2, 3, and 6, it’s a variance of very small degrees.
What S6 doesn’t do great is work as a season of Buffy as a whole as we’ve come to expect, but Joss has stated on MANY occasions that was the point. It was supposed to be aimless, to be unmoored.
So in this way, it was perhaps his greatest success.
There is a CLEAR demarcation between S6 and then 4, 7, and 1.
I would put S6 up against any great season of television, because while the sum of its parts doesn’t seem like much (by design), the parts themselves were fantastic.
Okay.
I still can’t forgive Lost for killing Charlie in “Through the Looking Glass.” They ripped out their heart and soul, and to me, the show was never the same afterwards.
As far as the BSG finale, I love the “Lay Down Your Burdens, Part 2,” but for me, it’s always and forever “Crosswords, Part 2.”
They spent the whole year building-up the idea of a the “Final Five.” Who are they? Are they Colonials? Are they the ones pulling the strings?
And then, throughout “Crossroads, Part 1,” you had this sick feeling in your stomach as RDM and Eick laid on the foreshadowing for Tigh, Tyrol, Sam, and Tory pretty thickly.
You didn’t want it to be true. You begged for it not to be true. You prayed it was a red herring, that they wouldn’t do THIS to poor Saul Tigh, not after New Caprica. Not after Ellen.
But then Tyrol summed it up for us all, “We’re Cylons. And we have been from the beginning.”
What made it a homerun was Tigh’s response to it all, “My name is Saul Tigh. I’m an officer in the Colonial Fleet. Whatever else I am, whatever else it means, that’s the man I want to be. And if I die today, that’s the man I’ll be.”
Then, to top off that insanity, we had “The Song,” which turned out to be Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” come to full fruition as Lee, having just helped Baltar earn his freedom, jump in a Viper and find Starbuck in the middle of a surprise attack.
Which was only weird if you consider she died 3 weeks (in show time) prior.
The Season 2 finale was great, but for my money, the Season 3 finale is the greatest of all finales, all-time.
DAMN AUTOCORRECT!!!
CrossROADS, Part 2.
Not Crosswords.
WTH???
“There’s a reason why “Who shot J.R.?” and “Is Buffy Dead?” and “Wait, that was a Flash-Forward?””.
The cliff hanger of sentences? What’s the reason!
YOU’LL NEVER KNOW! [Unless I edit my post.]
-Daniel
Sherlock wasn’t really a cliffhanger, was it? I mean we see him alive at the end of the episode so we know he’s not really dead. Sure, we don’t know how he faked his death, but that doesn’t seem enough to really qualify as a “cliffhanger,” I think.
Actually, a month before “The Gift aired,” UPN announced it was picking up BUFFY. So, fans of the show knew the show would be back and that Buffy wasn’t killed off for good.
I was a fan of the show….but the internet wasn’t what it is today. Pretty much everyone I knew that watched the show was out of the loop
Thinking back Lost had a pretty amazing cliffhanger for every season. Hatch Opening / Blowing up / Flash Forward / The casket / The a-bomb.
No love for Sleepy Hollow? SPOILERS AHEAD>>>>
That season finale was all encompassing and enthralling pushing all to the edge! Is Andy crushed for good? The captain’s in jail? Will sis be ok from car crash? Katrina’s been kidnapped, by Death no less!? Ichabod is bound & buried? Little baby War is on the Warpath? And Abbie, poor Abbie – in some nightmarish hell of a purgatory doll house! Crimeny, it’s a doozy for everyone!
That’s my favorite. Doesn’t matter that we’re still in cliffhanger mode!
I also loved Veronica Mars season 1 cliffhanger!
The Practice, season 3 finale, George Vogelman reveals himself.
Not on your list because it’s a British show that very few people have seen, but the final episode of “Blake’s Seven” (intended as a season cliffhanger before it was cancelled), left the titular hero dead, quite possibly the entire main cast also dead, and the bad guys victorious.
And if that weren’t enough, it was broadcast on Christmas Day.
Have to agree with Gilligan and say that was so not a cliffhanger. Now I binged it on Netflix before season 5, so I didn’t have to wait a long time for the next episode. But there was no doubt in my mind at the end that Jesse shot poor Gale.
Wait. No “Guys, I know kung fu??
why isn’t sherlock season 3 ending here
no one knows how moriarty survived