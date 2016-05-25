Our First ‘Star Trek Beyond’ Character Posters Give Face Time to Jaylah & Bones

Paramount is really just getting started with their Star Trek Beyond promotions and released two somewhat surprising character posters today. One of good ol' Bones and the other of the new alien character Jaylah.

Director Justin Lin recently announced at a big fan event that the film would have its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, which is pretty huge. The latest trailer they debuted certainly had a better reaction from fans than the first one which used the Beastie Boys' “Sabotage.” Though our own Donna Dickens dug it .

The first two character posters to debut are somewhat surprising to me. I would have thought Chris Pine's Kirk or Zachary Quinto's Spock would have been revealed first. The official Star Trek movie Twitter account calls Jaylah “the ultimate soldier.” We don't know much about her other than that. The character is being played by Sofia Boutella, however, who you may remember kicking ass as Gazelle in Kingsman: The Secret Service. She's also set to play the Mummy opposite Tom Cruise in the film of the same name from Star Trek's Alex Kurtzman.