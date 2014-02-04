Outkast and Soundgarden set to headline expanded Sasquatch!

An expanded Sasquatch! Music Festival will see Outkast headline its first weekend, May 23-25, while Soundgarden does the honors the newly added second weekend, July 4-6.

While the dates are far apart, and certainly a switch from fests like Coachella, which offers the same line up over two adjacent weekends, Sasquatch, which takes place at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Wash., is going for your holiday money by holding its usual Memorial Day festival and adding the second over the Fourth of July weekend.

With roughly 200 acts spanning the fest, there”s not a clear musical direction for either weekend, although the Memorial Day”s line up seems slightly more rock-oriented, and the Fourth of July event a little more eclectic.

Among the acts joining Outkast on Weekend # 1 are Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Foster the People, Cage the Elephant, Band of Skulls, M.I.A., Foals, Foster the People, Haim, Neko Case, Tyler, the Creator, Chance the Rapper, Bob Mould and Phosphorescent.

Weekend #2 highlights include Kraftwerk, New Order, Frank Ocean, Robyn, Neutral Milk Hotel, Broken Bells, Spoon, Tegan and Sara, Gogol Bordello, Jake Bugg, The Bloody Beetroots, Junip, Dr. Dog, Talib Kweli, The Punch Brothers, Sharon Van Etten, and Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 8.