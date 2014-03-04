Outkast, Beck and Jack White to headline Forecastle Festival 2014

Louisville, Kentucky”s flagship Forecastle Festival has announced its lineup, which includes Outkast, Beck and Jack White as headliners. Check out the full lineup below.

In its 12th year, the three-day festival returns to Waterfront Park and runs July 18-20.

The festival has also secured the sought-after Replacements reunion, which so far will only appear at Coachella and Shaky Knees. Ray LaMontagne, Band of Horses, Spoon, Against Me!, Local Natives, Gary Clark Jr. and Jenny Lewis are also on the lineup.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 7).

Here”s the complete Forecastle 2014 lineup:

Jack White

Beck

The Replacements

Ray LaMontagne

Band of Horses

Spoon

Nickel Creek

Dwight Yoakam

Twenty One Pilots

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Local Natives

Gary Clark Jr.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Jenny Lewis

Trampled By Turtles

Lord Huron

Tune-Yards

JJ Grey & Mofro

Action Bronson

Slint

Flume

Against Me!

Sun Kil Moon

Sharon Van Etten

The Black Lips

St. Lucia

Brett Dennen

Tourist

Lucius

Nightmares On Wax (live)

Charli XCX

Claude VonStroke

Spanish Gold

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

The Soul Rebels

Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks

Reignwolf

Waxahatchee

Chrome Sparks

Hayes Carll

Willie Watson

Foy Vance

Hurray For the Riff Raff

The Districts

Benjamin Booker

Johnnyswim

Leagues

Old Baby

Blue Sky Black Death

Matrimony

Mount Moriah

Seluah

The Weeks

Jalin Roze

Young & Sick

Jill Andrews

The Wans

Goodbye June