Outkast, Beck and Jack White to headline Forecastle Festival 2014

Louisville, Kentucky”s flagship Forecastle Festival has announced its lineup, which includes Outkast, Beck and Jack White as headliners. Check out the full lineup below.
In its 12th year, the three-day festival returns to Waterfront Park and runs July 18-20.
The festival has also secured the sought-after Replacements reunion, which so far will only appear at Coachella and Shaky Knees. Ray LaMontagne, Band of Horses, Spoon, Against Me!, Local Natives, Gary Clark Jr. and Jenny Lewis are also on the lineup.
Tickets go on sale Friday (March 7).
Here”s the complete Forecastle 2014 lineup:
Jack White
Beck
The Replacements
Ray LaMontagne
Band of Horses
Spoon
Nickel Creek
Dwight Yoakam
Twenty One Pilots
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Local Natives
Gary Clark Jr.
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jenny Lewis
Trampled By Turtles
Lord Huron
Tune-Yards
JJ Grey & Mofro
Action Bronson
Slint
Flume
Against Me!
Sun Kil Moon
Sharon Van Etten
The Black Lips
St. Lucia
Brett Dennen
Tourist
Lucius
Nightmares On Wax (live)
Charli XCX
Claude VonStroke
Spanish Gold
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
The Soul Rebels
Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks
Reignwolf
Waxahatchee
Chrome Sparks
Hayes Carll
Willie Watson
Foy Vance
Hurray For the Riff Raff
The Districts
Benjamin Booker
Johnnyswim
Leagues
Old Baby
Blue Sky Black Death
Matrimony
Mount Moriah
Seluah
The Weeks
Jalin Roze
Young & Sick
Jill Andrews
The Wans
Goodbye June
