OutKast confirms Summerfest in Milwaukee, leaves doubts about Lollapalooza

OutKast confirmed today that it will be one of the headliners at Milwaukee”s Summerfest on June 29, but the festival”s close proximity to Chicago leaves people wondering if the rap duo will play Lollapalooza from August 1-3.

Like most big festivals, Lollapalooza has a rule that limits its artists from performing within a 300-mile radius in the months before the event. It”s called a radius clause and it helps ensure that festivals don”t directly compete with similar lineups. Of course, as we previously reported, OutKast could be an exception since it”s reuniting for the first time since 2007 to play 40 festivals across the U.S.

Or Lollapalooza could go the way of Bonnaroo, which tapped Kanye West as one of its 2014 headliner. OutKast could still hit Chicago as part of the North Coast Music Festival, which happens in late August. We”ll have our answers come April when Lollapalooza reveals its official lineup. Tickets to Summerfest go on sale March 3.

For now, check out OutKast”s U.S. festival schedule so far:

4/11 – Coachella Music Festival, Indio, CA

4/18 – Coachella Music Festival, Indio, CA

4/25-27 – CounterPoint, Kingston Downs, GA

5/2-4 – Big Guava Festival, Tampa, FL

5/16-18 – Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL

5/23-25 – Sasquatch! Music Festival, George, WA

6/6-8 – Governors Ball Music Festiva, New York, NY

6/19-22 – Firefly Music Festival, Dover, DE

6/29 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI