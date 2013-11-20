‘Hey Ya!’: Outkast to reunite for gigs in 2014

If Outkast isn’t reuniting at Coachella 2014, they better speak up now.

Billboard kicked off the rumor earlier this week and, last night, Revolt.tv confirmed that the Atlanta hip-hop duo is set to reunite for select festival gigs next year. Now longtime Outkast collaborator Sleepy Brown posted the below image to Instagram, which reads “Outkast headlining Coachella 2014.” (Note: The image has since been deleted from Instagram.) A representative for Coachella organizer Goldenvoice replied to our request for confirmation with “no comment.”

Big Boi and Andre 3000 went on hiatus in 2007 to focus on solo endeavors. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.” If the festival reunion happens, it will be the duo”s first live shows since 2004.

Details on the reunion remain murky, with Billboard and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ Revolt.tv citing unnamed sources. Both outlets have reported that there is no new album in the works, which Big Boi and Andre 3000 have confirmed in recent interviews.

Coachella has a reputation for bringing groups back together. This year’s headliners Blur and Stone Roses reunited and made Coachella’s two weekends their only U.S. dates. Pixies, Rage Against The Machine and Pavement have all reformed to play the festival.

Coachella 2014 will be two weekends, April 11-13 and April 18-20, in Indio, California. Arcade Fire, the newly reformed Neutral Milk Hotel and Pixies are all rumored to appear on the lineup.