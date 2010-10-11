‘Outlaw’ justice: NBC cancels Jimmy Smits drama

10.11.10 8 years ago 10 Comments
There will be no last-minute reprieve for “Outlaw.”
Per a variety of reports, NBC has formally cancelled the legal drama after an “America’s Got Talent”-boosted debut and a trio of increasingly dismally rated Friday airings.
“Outlaw” has been moved off of its Friday night 10 p.m. hour effective immediately. Starting this Friday, NBC will premiere the new unscripted series “School Pride” and will shift its two-hour “Dateline” to the 9-to-11 slot.
There are four remaining episodes of “Outlaw,” which will be burnt off on Saturday nights at 8 p.m.
The news wasn’t particularly surprising, coming less than a week after NBC put “Outlaw” on production hiatus, pending improved performance in subsequent episodes. The show responded by attracting a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 in its last Friday airings.

Around The Web

TAGScancellationJIMMY SMITSNBCOUTLAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP