‘Outlaw’ justice: NBC cancels Jimmy Smits drama

There will be no last-minute reprieve for “Outlaw.”
Per a variety of reports, NBC has formally cancelled the legal drama after an “America’s Got Talent”-boosted debut and a trio of increasingly dismally rated Friday airings.
“Outlaw” has been moved off of its Friday night 10 p.m. hour effective immediately. Starting this Friday, NBC will premiere the new unscripted series “School Pride” and will shift its two-hour “Dateline” to the 9-to-11 slot.
There are four remaining episodes of “Outlaw,” which will be burnt off on Saturday nights at 8 p.m.
The news wasn’t particularly surprising, coming less than a week after NBC put “Outlaw” on production hiatus, pending improved performance in subsequent episodes. The show responded by attracting a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 in its last Friday airings.
Thank goodness! Shocking show.
In tv land terms, this is a travesty. I thought it had the potential to be one of the best shows of the last decade. Very, very disappointed.
Saddened by the news of Outlaws cancellation! Ran home tonight (101510) to catch the show and couldn’t find it puzzled at finding Dateline on instead. Loved Jimmy Smits in this role and was delighted to see him back in a starring role. Found the show intriguing…just good tv.
Shame on NBC for pulling the plug on Outlaw. The show has some merit and deserves time for intelligent viewers to find it. But that’s what NBC does — kill any shoe that appeals to people with brain cells.
This news really upsets me. I was so excited to see Jimmy Smits play in another law show. It broke my heart when the last show he was on killed him off. Shame on NBC!!!!!!!!!! They have no clue what people really want.
I cannot believe that NBC has already canceled the show Outlaw. It had so much potential and spoke to real life situations. Not to mention that one of the main characters was hispanic and one was black Handsome well spoken men. Wake up NBC it’s a new world. Very disappointed in the decision to cancel.
Are you kidding me? Give it a chance! Of all the CRAPOLOA that is ALL THE SAME on TV these days…this at least was interesting, fun and easy on the eyes too! I am SOOO Disappointed. It was such a good show. What is wrong with you people at NBC?
SO SO SAD. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE AT NBC? I LOVED THAT SHOW, FINALLY a GOOD SHOW WITH A GOOD PLOT THAT YOU COULD FOLLOW IN AN HOUR. It isn’t still all about Reality TV is it? Enough is enough. Give those of us with a brain a chance too!
I’m just reaching the point I expect the networks to make the bad decisions. This show was just getting its feet on the ground. Tsk…tsk…it’s too bad. My wife and I enjoyed the show…
Outlaw is gone!!! No!!!!! I love Outlaw. This is a good TV drama that addressed current issues. Why does everything on TV have to be mindless TV? I can think of a dozen other shows that needed to be cut. NBC is making a mistake letting Outlaw go.