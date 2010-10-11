‘Outlaw’ justice: NBC cancels Jimmy Smits drama

There will be no last-minute reprieve for “Outlaw.”

Per a variety of reports, NBC has formally cancelled the legal drama after an “America’s Got Talent”-boosted debut and a trio of increasingly dismally rated Friday airings.

“Outlaw” has been moved off of its Friday night 10 p.m. hour effective immediately. Starting this Friday, NBC will premiere the new unscripted series “School Pride” and will shift its two-hour “Dateline” to the 9-to-11 slot.

There are four remaining episodes of “Outlaw,” which will be burnt off on Saturday nights at 8 p.m.

The news wasn’t particularly surprising, coming less than a week after NBC put “Outlaw” on production hiatus, pending improved performance in subsequent episodes. The show responded by attracting a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 in its last Friday airings.