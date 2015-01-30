Outrage Watch: Stacey Dash is ‘Clueless’ about college rape

Here we go again! Welcome to the latest edition of Outrage Watch, HitFix's daily rundown of everything people are peeved about in entertainment. Today's top story? Stacey Dash lives up to the title of her most famous film (again).

God, we love “Clueless.” Also: Stacey Dash, what is going on with you. During an appearance on Fox News's “Outnumbered” this morning, the unlikely conservative mouthpiece said college women who get raped are “bad girls” who “like to be naughty.” Also, they blame alcohol for their OWN MISTAKES, apparently? Way harsh, D.

Outraged: Jon Stewart

Target: NFL

Why: Last night's inevitable “Daily Show” segment on “Deflategate” turned into a screed on the league's perennially screwed-up priorities. After noting that Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch showed up at media day only to avoid a massive “international drug cartel” sized-penalty of $500,000 – and also faced a potential fine for wearing a hat from his own clothing line Beast Mode – Stewart quipped: “It's just classic NFL to be more worried about what's happening on top of the player's head than the damage that's going on inside it.” Way to ruin our fun by making us think about traumatic brain injuries, Jon.

Outraged: Katy Perry

Target: Whoever dares to defame her character (psst, Taylor Swift)

Why: Rumors of a feud between the two pop superstars has been brewing ever since Swift accused an unnamed female contemporary of attempting to sabotage her arena tour in a Rolling Stone profile. Now folks are buzzing that Perry plans to diss Swift during her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, a claim the “Prism” singer responded to thusly during a Billboard interview: “If somebody is trying to defame my character, you're going to hear about it.” Get those hate-tweeting fingers ready, Swifties.

Outraged: Iggy Azalea

Target: Steve Madden, Inc.

Why: Azalea took to Twitter yesterday to slam the shoemaker, alleging they conducted a “disgusting photo shoot” around her upcoming shoe collaboration without prior approval: “I worked really hard on the creative direction of both the shoes and the shoot I WAS involved with and in,” she tweeted. “I really feel it's been tainted with these God awful images that Steve madden took appon [sic] themselves to create and share without my knowledge. Gross gross gross.” Though she's since patched things up with the retailer, can't fault her for getting livid over socks with sandals. Good lord.

Outraged: Rowan, 11

Target: DC Comics

Why: Proving you're never too young to get riled up about gender inequality, one tween comic-book fan has penned a letter to DC voicing concern over the lack of female representation in the company's works: “I'm a girl, and I'm upset because there aren't very many girl superheroes or movies and comics from DC,” she wrote, also noting: “There are Superman and Batman movies, but not a Wonder Woman one. You have a Flash TV show, but not a Wonder Woman one. Marvel Comics made a movie about a talking tree and raccoon awesome, but you haven't made a movie with Wonder Woman.” Give it up for Rowan, future civil rights leader.

