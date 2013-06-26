Outstanding Lead Actor Comedy – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

As Sepinwall and I discussed on this week’s podcast, this just wasn’t a thrilling year for new Emmy-friendly comedies. There are a few potential new faces in the Lead Actor Comedy category, but they’re either stars of shows that weren’t eligible last year (Matt LeBlanc or Jason Bateman, for example) or they’re stars of returning shows who went with new categories this year (like Jake Johnson).
Me, I’m holding out entirely futile hope for Garret Dillahunt, who rocked the Torah and deserves recognition.
I actually think Cryer’s win was very memorable, as he had just won Supporting for the same role a few years previously. I’m a trivia geek, and I still can’t think of that ever happening before…
Bryan – Allison Janney won in consecutive years on “West Wing” in supporting and then lead. Ed Asner’s in a category of his own winning for Supporting Actor in a Comedy and then, three years later, as Lead Actor in a Drama for the same role…
There isn’t a Garret Dillahunt slide when there probably should be one…? I mean, he’s in the preview picture and then not even listed as a notable candidate. Anyway, I wish he would get more attention for this role. I think he’s terrific.
Agreed. He is hilarious.
NM- Darnit! Two days in a row that I forgot to upload a slide for somebody in the opening picture. Geez.
Anyway, he’s supposed to be between Bateman and Galecki…
Should be there now…
This year is so slim for new faces so i won’t be surprised if the same 6 people will be nominated again
Next year though if all their shows find success we’re in with a war in this category: Michael J. Fox vs Robin Williams vs Sean Hayes.
