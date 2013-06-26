Outstanding Lead Actor Comedy – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

As Sepinwall and I discussed on this week’s podcast, this just wasn’t a thrilling year for new Emmy-friendly comedies. There are a few potential new faces in the Lead Actor Comedy category, but they’re either stars of shows that weren’t eligible last year (Matt LeBlanc or Jason Bateman, for example) or they’re stars of returning shows who went with new categories this year (like Jake Johnson).

Me, I’m holding out entirely futile hope for Garret Dillahunt, who rocked the Torah and deserves recognition.

Check out my full slate of candidates…