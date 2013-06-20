Outstanding Lead Actress Drama – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

I think I’m counting on four Lead Actress in a Drama performances as locks for Emmy nominations. That leaves two slots which, by my reckoning, will go to one of seven or eight actors. What I don’t know, though, is whether Emmy voters will give the advantage to returning or former nominees like Michelle Dockery or Mariska Hargitay, established network favorites like Kerry Washington or Connie Britton, or any of several new contenders from variably proven cable and not-even-cable entities.

I’m just going with my gut on most of these and even though they seem like viable predictions now, I’ll probably have changed my mind by next month. This could, if things go pear-shaped, be one of the very oddest fields on Emmy morning.

