Outstanding Lead Actress Drama – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

I think I’m counting on four Lead Actress in a Drama performances as locks for Emmy nominations. That leaves two slots which, by my reckoning, will go to one of seven or eight actors. What I don’t know, though, is whether Emmy voters will give the advantage to returning or former nominees like Michelle Dockery or Mariska Hargitay, established network favorites like Kerry Washington or Connie Britton, or any of several new contenders from variably proven cable and not-even-cable entities.
I’m just going with my gut on most of these and even though they seem like viable predictions now, I’ll probably have changed my mind by next month. This could, if things go pear-shaped, be one of the very oddest fields on Emmy morning.
Anna Gunn??!!!! HELLO??!!!!!!! BREAKING BAD???!!!!!!!!!!!
She submitted in supporting.
Arash – Try to contain your incredulity. As Gypsy said, Anna Gunn submitted in Supporting, where she has every year and where she was nominated last year and where I predicted she’ll be nominated this year.
-Daniel
I’ll go out on a limb and predict that Elizabeth Moss doesn’t get nominated this year.
Even though Mad Men was showered with a ton of nominations last year, the lack of any wins sort of gave the impression that Emmy voters may have tired on it at least a *tiny* bit. (It couldn’t even win Outstanding Hairstyling!) Plus, she’s had 4 nominations in a row; the same number it took for voters to get bored with John Slattery.
It’s basically a hunch, and probably 100% wrong, but instead I’ll go with:
1) Claire Danes
2) Juliana Margulies
3) Michelle Dockery
4) Connie Britton
5) Kerry Washington
6) Kerri Russell
I could easily see Hargitay, Wright, Farmiga, or even Maslany grabbing one, or more, of these spots. I have a feeling there will be a lot of turnover in this category.
I think you conflated Glenn Close and Julianna Marguiles into one person on the first slide.
I’d forgotten Close was even still eligible, though I watched every episode of Damages.
Paul F – Hmmm… I definitely did conflate them, but I fixed that in the gallery five hours ago… For mysterious caching reasons, sometimes the site is tossing up old versions of that slide. I wish I knew what was causing it. Sigh. It’s right somewhere, I promise!
-Daniel
Tatiana Maslany–watch one episode of this show or even one scene with her interacting with herself “Parent Trap” style and she’s a lock, giving far and away the most astonishing performance of the year. Very happy with the love you gave her in this Emmy preview, Mr. Feinberg.
What the photos show is exactly what it is:
Looks, every clone gets a completely different look and writing and backstory.
I see 3 times the same face, same expression,
the difference is made by wigs, glasses and clothes.
All the overpraise of Maslany is ridiculous, did she ever play a character? Does she ever act without lines?
It is just a gimmick.
Overrated – Surely there’s an Anna Torv reference you want to make?
-Daniel
Overrated – Have you never seen one single second of this show or are you just stupid?
Is Tatiana Maslany officially considered multiple people now? Her name is in the headline twice.
I know chances seem to be slim for her, but I’m hoping that the Academy does the smart thing, not to mention the right thing, and at least gives her a nomination for Orphan Black.
You really love this Tatiana chick, don’t you? Relax, pal.
To quote Milhouse Van Houten, “No one who saw the movie would say that!” – in this case, the movie is the TV show “Orphan Black”. Seriously, watch it. You’ll understand why many critics are beating the drum for Maslany much more loudly than Dan is.
I like the three Maslany clones as the gallery cover. Well done, Mr. Fienberg.
What was Julia Stiles in this season? She’s listed for others considered, but I don’t remember seeing her on TV this year. I’m sure I missed some show, just curious what it was.
Arrabin56 – She’s star and producer on the webseries “Wigs,” which some people seem to really like. She’s eligible, so I figured… What the heck?
-Daniel
Apparently WIGS is a specific YouTube channel that runs the show “Blue,” which is the show that Stiles stars in, and submitted for.
Full disclosure, I hadn’t ever heard of WIGS or “Blue” before I looked at the ballot.
If Stiles were to be nominated, I think it might be the biggest surprise of any entertainment awards show ever, lol.
LOL Love the 3 pictures of the Maslany clones, where usually there would be a picture of three different actressess. Very inspired Dan!
I also wish Rossum appeared earlier on your list, but damn so many new big contenders this year with Farmiga and Wright. I guess no emmy for Emmy anytime soon, which sucks.
And Russsell. And to an extent Britton.
Dan, do you think soon there will have to be a new category for web programming as there is for comedy, reality and variety? I mean, it’s way too croweded this way, there are too many amazing lead actresses to fit into 6 slots (same for lead male). I mean, it’s not “television”. You watch on the computer (unless you connect the computer to the tv, but still).
Liria – I don’t think we’re there yet. You don’t want to start a category and be unable to fill it. Etc. Also, I know this makes me weird, but I only watch streaming Netflix on my TV through my Roku. Never watch on my computer. So…
-Daniel
You’re not that weird. I do that too. I hate watching on the computer.
Maslany getting a nom would be the coolest, best surprised ever at the emmys. Unfortunately it ain’t happening. Maybe if the second season is as good at the first, and momentum builds since the beginning, unlike here, where it built after it was over.
She’s certainly great. She reminds me of Jennifer Lawrence, they both have a real performance that feels that you’re watching real people. There’s no glamourized, over dramatic line readings and stuff. It’s a genuine acting, they talk like we talk in regular life, it’s like there’s no camera there.
I’m surprised there are people who don’t consider Elisabeth Moss the lead on ‘Mad Men’ – it’s Peggy’s world and the men are just living in it.
That being said, if she couldn’t win for ‘The Suitcase’ she ain’t winning this category – fingers crossed for an Actress in a Mini-Series win.
Dan, what show did Julia Stiles star in? I tried looking it up, but all I came up with was some show called “Blue” that I’ve never even heard of. I couldn’t even figure out what channel this show was on. Is the show you’re referring to? If so, what the heck is it?
GRubi – Answered above… YouTube is the short answer…
-Daniel
Anyone know where I can watch Orphan Black. I apparently get BBC America (this is news to me), but after doing a search for the show, they don’t seem to be airing any repeats, which is odd. Anyway, does anyone know where I can find it. Maybe their website or somewhere else?
GRubi – Do you have OnDemand? BBC America OnDemand has the full run, i believe. Or they did last week…
-Daniel
OnDemand was actually the first place I looked, but I saw no category for BBC America. I have Cox. Maybe you have a different cable provider that has it…? Or maybe its under another category on OnDemand?
GRubi – “Entertainment,” maybe? I think that’s where most of the basic cable channels are hiding? But that’s on Time-Warner. No clue what it is on Cox, alas…
-Daniel
Well I was able to find it under another category on OnDemand (although its not offered in HD). The really strange thing is that only 9 of the 10 episodes are available. Episode 4 is conspicuously missing…
Sick and tired of the drooling over Maslany by the same tv writers who never gave Anna Torv any credit.
In 5 seasons Fringe Anna played 20 plus characters, without the help of the writing and wigs .
And as each other, and different ages, and far more complex and complicated derived from one basic great character Olivia created from little backstory.
So Anna should have played Bell with a black wig, older Olivia with a grey one,Nick lane with short hair, etc etc etc.
Clearly tv writers only see a character when you have a different wig, since when is 30 seconds a character??
What is even worse is that those same tv writers who never gave Anna any credit, (onder the guidance of Holbrook who lobbied pro Noble and anti_Anna)
now pretend that Maslany is the only one who ever did multiple characters,disgusting.
2 questions:
Who is behind this over the top Tatiana Maslany hype?
Why was Anna Torv the victim of a nasty personal vendetta/politics behind the scenes?
BTW. Anna Torv never got your credit nor the Emmys she derved,
why put her down to pro up this Maslany?
Again Holbrook and his anti Anna thing?