Owen Wilson signs onto new Woody Allen flick

02.19.10 8 years ago

Owen Wilson will soon be working with Woody Allen for the first time. THR”s Risky Business blog is reporting that the 41-year-old actor and has signed on to star in the as-yet-untitled project.

France”s First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy is rumored to be attached as well, with shooting scheduled to start this summer. The director-writer has one other film, “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger,” to release before starting headlong into this next one. “Stranger” will feature the talents of Antonio Banderas, Josh Brolin, Anthony Hopkins and Naomi Watts.
Wilson the Elder voiced a supporting character in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” this summer and is the voice of Marmaduke in the forthcoming animated film of the same name, due this June.
Allen”s last film was “Whatever Works,” released last June.

