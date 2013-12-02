Owen Wilson spends a lonely ‘Christmas In L.A.’ in The Killers new video

Every year for the past eight years, The Killers have penned a holiday tune to benefit (RED), with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS. This year, the band teamed up with folk rockers Dawes to release the melancholy ballad “Christmas In L.A.” and new video, which stars Owen Wilson and Harry Dean Stanton. Watch it here or below.

The video starts with a voice over conversation between Wilson and Stanton. “Do you have any advice for someone trying to make it,” Wilson asks. To which Stanton replies, “Do nothing.” The existential themes continue as Wilson sits alone in his apartment reading Christmas cards. The video later shifts to animation, showing Wilson move through more lonely scenes in Los Angeles.

Listen to the Killers’ 2012 Christmas single, “I Feel It In My Bones.”

“Christmas In L.A.” is available on iTunes and the band’s greatest hits album, “Direct Hits,” is out now.