Watch: Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen combine for a squeaky-clean ‘Good Time’

#Prince
07.24.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Sonically and thematically, Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Good Time” occupies the space between Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” and Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).” And it’s accompanying music video is as predictably squeaky clean as fans have come to expect from Owl City mastermind Adam Young.

It’s all Slurpees, fishin’ poles and daisy chains for Young’s band of marauding Hollister models and from “Call Me Maybe” star Jepsen’s flower children’s children. I need a toothbrush and a rare steak after all that sugar.

“Good Time” is the first single from Owl City’s forthcoming “The Midsummer Station,” due on Aug. 21… but also on Jepsen’s sophomore album, out some time in September. Twice the butterfly kisses and fireside dance parties!

What Prince song do you think Young has stuck in his head? I’m guessing it’s not “Soft and Wet,” “Dirty Mind” or “Sexy M.F.”

