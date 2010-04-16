Ozzy Osbourne to release new studio album ‘Scream’ in June

04.16.10 8 years ago

Ozzy Osbourne has set a June 15 release date for his next album “Scream,” his first set since 2007 and his 10th album overall.

The album is preceded by single “Let Me Hear You Scream,” streaming below, which debuted on Wednesday (April 14) during a prison riot scene in the new episode of “CSI: NY.”

“Scream” is produced by the Prince of Darkness himself and Kevin Churko, who also co-helmed 2007’s “Black Rain.” Guitarist Gus G, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman are backing.

The former Black Sabbath frontman also has plans for an 18-month worldwide headlining tour in support of the set.

Ozbourne, also previously a reality TV star, has been plagued by health issues in year past, so we hope he’s up to code in coming months.

Follow HitFix”s Katie Hasty on Twitter for more music and movie news at /katieaprincess.

Around The Web

TAGSnew ozzy albumozzyOZZY OSBOURNEozzy osbourne new albumozzy osbourne tourozzy tour

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP