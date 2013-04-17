P!nk captures her fourth Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with ‘Just Give Me A Reason’

P!nk lands her fourth song at No. 1 as she and fun.”s Nate Ruess take “Just Give Me A Reason” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The track has catapulted up the chart, notching big gains each week since its debut xx weeks ago. It”s P!nk”s first chart topper since “Raise Your Glass” in December 2010.

“Reason” replaces Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” out of the pole position after just one week. The track drops to No. 3.

Looking at the rest of the top 5, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s former chart topper, “Thrift Shop” is No. 2; Rihanna”s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko, does just that at No. 4 and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis can also claim the No. 5 spot with “Can”t Hold Us, featuring Ray Dalton, according to Billboard.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis aren”t the only act with two songs in the top 10: Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie,” with Jay-Z, falls one to No. 6, and is followed by Timberlake”s “Mirrors,” which shines its way up five spots to No. 7.

Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment,” featuring Christina Aguilera, rises 10-8, Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” stays at No. 9 and Demi Lovato”s “Heart Attack” pumps its way 15-10.