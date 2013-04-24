P!nk holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for second week

P!nk”s “Just Give Me A Reason” featuring Nate Ruess remains atop the Billboard hot 100 for its second week, as it gains in radio play and streaming, but drops in downloads.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis hold down the No. 2 and 3 slots with current single, “Can”t Hold Us” featuring Ray Dalton moving 5-2 and “Thrift Shop” featuring Wanz falling 2-3. It”s the first time a group has landed two songs in the top 3 since the Black Eyed Peas in 2009. Rihanna was the last solo act to do so in 2010, according to Billboard.

Bruno Mars” former No. 1, “When I Was Your Man,” slips 3-4.

Bolstered by the Billboard Hot 100″s new chart methodology that includes YouTube streaming, Psy”s “Gentleman” soars 12-5, largely fueled by its more than 216 million YouTube views and 8.6 million streams in the U.S. Rihanna”s “Stay” slides 4-6.

Joining Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with two tunes in the top 10, Justin Timberlake is at No. 7 with “Mirrors” and No. 8 with “Suit & Tie,” which falls two places.

Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment” featuring Christina Aguilera moves 8-9 and Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” falls 9-19.

Next week, look for P!nk to fend off a charge from “Can”t Hold Us” and for Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” to move into the Top 10 as it bursts onto the chart at No. 20.